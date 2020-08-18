Skechers Golf Shoes: 9 Best Pairs for Men

Skechers Golf Shoes: 9 Best Pairs for Men

Skechers golf shoes are quite popular as they feature innovative technology and sleek designs. And we’ve compiled a list below of some of their best-sellers to help make your decision easier. The list includes both spikeless golf shoes and those with cleats, and most of the models are water-resistant. So take a look and see which is the right pair for you.

What are the Best Skechers Golf Shoes for Walking?

Most of Skechers golf shoes are great for walking the course, but if I had to choose one, I'd go with the Mojo Waterproof model.

Why the Mojo? Well, first of all they are spikeless and feel like you're wearing a sneaker. And with the H2GO Shield waterproof protection, you won't have to worry about your feet getting wet.

They're lightweight and have a full grain leather and textile upper with side perforations for added breathability. The Mojos have Ultra Flight responsive cushioning and a Resamax padded insole. 

The GripFlex spikeless TPU outer provides plenty of traction and flexibility.

 

