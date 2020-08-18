Skechers Golf Shoes: 9 Best Pairs for Men

The Skechers Torque Golf Shoes feature waterproof construction and are available in wide sizes, while coming in with very good value

The Goga Max insole has resalyte technology, which provides plenty of soft, underfoot cushioning. Other features are the Ultra Flight midsole, which offers support and comfort, and the H2GO waterproof protection in the synthetic upper. The SoftSpikes cleats are replaceable and offer excellent grip and traction in all conditions.

Also, take a look at the Skechers Torque Twist and Torque Sport Fairway for alternative options. Both offer water-resistance.

