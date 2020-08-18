Skechers Golf Shoes: 9 Best Pairs for Men

Skechers golf shoes are quite popular as they feature innovative technology and sleek designs. And we’ve compiled a list below of some of their best-sellers to help make your decision easier. The list includes both spikeless golf shoes and those with cleats, and most of the models are water-resistant. So take a look and see which is the right pair for you.
Our Review
The Skechers Torque Golf Shoes feature waterproof construction and are available in wide sizes, while coming in with very good value
The Goga Max insole has resalyte technology, which provides plenty of soft, underfoot cushioning. Other features are the Ultra Flight midsole, which offers support and comfort, and the H2GO waterproof protection in the synthetic upper. The SoftSpikes cleats are replaceable and offer excellent grip and traction in all conditions.
Also, take a look at the Skechers Torque Twist and Torque Sport Fairway for alternative options. Both offer water-resistance.
The Skechers Go Golf Drive 4 shoes are water-resistant, available in wide sizes, and come at a good value.
These are spikeless Skechers golf shoes and they feature Goga Max Technology in the insole that offers high-rebound cushioning for added comfort. The insole has Agion protection, which helps reduce odor and bacteria while providing fast drying propeties. The Ultra Flight midsole is responsive and the padded collar and tongue add to the comfort of the shoe.
The Drive 4 has a soft, yet durable, leather upper and a flexible rubber outsole.
The Skechers Mojo Golf Shoes are highlighted by its GripFlex spikeless TPU outsole, which provides excellent traction and flexibility. The spikeless design offers versatility and wears comfortably like a sneaker.
Other features include H2G0 Shield waterproof protection, a full grain leather and textile upper, lightweight and responsive Ultra Flight cushioning, and a Resamax padded insole for max comfort.
The shoes, which are also available in wide sizes, had side perforations for extra breathability.
The Skechers Pro 4 Golf Shoes has H2GO Shield waterproof protection and feature a diamond-designed traction plate outsole that has replaceable SoftSpike cleats for excellent grip on all parts of the course.
The low-profile design keeps you closer to the ground and the shoe is available in wide sizes.
The shoe has a smooth full grain leather upper, lightweight Ultra Flight cushioning, a Resamax padded insole, and heel lock feature for a better fit.
Some of the most popular Skechers golf shoes over the years have been the Elite 3 thanks to its H2GO Shield waterproofing and the unique TPU spikeless bottom plate that provides plenty of traction. Also lightweight, they’re ideal for walking the course.
Very comfortable because of the Resamax cushioned insole, the shoe has a low-profile design, a heel lock system for a secure fit, and lightweight 5Gen cushioning. It’s available in wide sizes and 6 different color schemes.
Want to see the newer version? Then check out the Skechers Elite 4 Prestige Golf Shoes, which are waterproof and spikeless.
The Max Go Golf Skechers golf shoes are ideal for those who like to walk the course as they feature a spikeless outsole and a lightweight cushioned GOGA Max insole.
The insole is based on Skechers’ GOwalk Max shoe design.
The shoe also features water-resistant properties as well as a Dri-Lex moisture management interior. Featuring breathable mesh and a smooth synthetic upper, the Max shoe provides excellent shock-absorption and traction on all terrains.
The Skechers Pivot Go Golf Shoe features a spikeless design that provides plenty of traction and grip on and off the course.
The bottom is made of molded rubber and has a translucent sole.
Highlighted by a water-resistant synthetic upper, the Pivot has soft and durable Ultra Go foam cushioning and a Goga Max high-rebound insole for maximum underfoot comfort. There are perforations on the side to promote breathability, keeping you dry and comfortable the entire round.
The Go Golf Focus 2 Skechers golf shoes is highlighted by the OutDry waterproof protection and extra cushioning designed to keep you comfortable all 18 holes.
Featuring 5Gen cushioning and a comfortable Resamax insole, the shoe has a low profile with a full-ground contact bottom. The TPU bottom has replaceable SoftSpike cleats which provide maximum traction and grip. There is a smooth upper highlighted by 3D print overlays for added style.
The Skechers Max Rover are highlighted by its relaxed fit that has a medium width in the heel with extra room in the toe and forefoot area,
The shoe features water-resistant properties and has a Dri-Lex moisture management interior to keep you dry and comfortable. The Max Rovers have Ultra Flight midsole cushioning and a padded insole with Goga Max technology for extra comfort. The exterior features breathable mesh and a synthetic upper.
The TPU outsole has a spikeless bottom and provides ample grip and traction.
