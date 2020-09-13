Adrian Peterson’s Home Lions Jersey Unveiled [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have a new running back in Adrian Peterson who they signed exactly a week ago, and now, Peterson’s first jersey is official.

Sunday, ahead of Detroit’s game against the Chicago Bears, Peterson posted a look at his locker and showed off his new jersey, fresh with the familiar No. 28, which he made famous in his career.

Peterson will be looking to do damage for the Lions instead of against them, and this will be just another surreal thing about the 2020 season.

Adrian Peterson Dominant Against NFC North

Adrian Peterson Excited for Vikings Matchups

For the first time this week, Peterson practiced with the team and also has his first press conference. One of the biggest questions ended up being why he signed in Detroit. Obviously, Darrell Bevell played a role in that, but so did the fact that he gets to face off against his former team 2 times this season.

With a smile, Peterson said he's excited to play against the Vikings twice a year. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 10, 2020

Peterson’s divorce in Minnesota wasn’t acrimonious and he was simply released following the 2016 season. Obviously, a great competitor like Peterson likely felt he didn’t get a fair shake from the team that drafted him where he probably wanted to stay.

Detroit will now offer Peterson a chance to gain a measure of revenge against Minnesota, and while it might not have been the only reason he wanted to sign with the team, it obviously does add a nice bonus.

Adrian Peterson Practices With Lions

Wednesday, the Lions were back at practice and Peterson was showing off his new duds in Detroit. After a spirited practice, the Lions Twitter account showed off some photos of Peterson in his new colors and they are downright fantastic.

Peterson will be in the fold this Sunday when the Lions take on the Chicago Bears and looking to do some damage against an opponent he’s typically fared well against. It might be a strange sight for NFC North fans to see Peterson in a rival jersey, but already Lions fans are getting used to it. Minnesota Vikings fans might want to avert their eyes.

If Peterson has a big debut in his home opener, it will only make the Detroit fans more excited.

Adrian Peterson Dominant Against NFC North

In his career, Peterson has torched the NFC North, something which the Lions know all too well from years of competing against him. Pro Football Focus showed that in his career running against the division, Peterson had an 89.4 grade overall.

Adrian Peterson’s career grade vs. NFC North opponents: 89.4 pic.twitter.com/KvDefcFeah — PFF (@PFF) September 6, 2020

That’s not even the half of it in terms of Peterson’s insane production head to head against the division. In total, he’s rushed for 5,185 and 41 touchdowns against his closest competition he had during his career. In terms of damage, Peterson has done the most against the Green Bay Packers, with 1,975 yards and 16 scores in his career.

Obviously, Peterson has tons of miles on his tires, but his resurfacing in the division he torched for years is certainly noteworthy for competition he has gotten to know well and play great against when he’s suited up.

He’ll do it in this brand new jersey in 2020.

READ NEXT: Lions Become NFC North Betting Favorites