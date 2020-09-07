Lionel Messi Shows Off New Barcelona Pink & Green Kit [LOOK]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and wonderkid Ansu Fatu have helped show off the club’s new third kit for the 2020-21 season.

The Catalan giants released their latest offering on Monday which features a pink shirt with a black and green trim, green shorts, and green socks with a pink trim.

It’s only the second time Barcelona have opted to wear pink. They also used the color as a third kit in the 2018-19 season.

Barcelona have explained why they have decided to go with pink for 2020-21 in an interesting statement on their official website.

“Dawn is breaking in Barcelona, the sun is starting to come out and the city is enshrouded in different tones: the morning pink and the green-blue of the sea create the bright, vibrant, Mediterranean landscape that was the inspiration behind the new FC Barcelona third kit for the 2020/21 season.”

This is the third kit Barcelona have released ahead of the new season. The Catalan giants have reverted back to their traditional stripes for their home kit and have released a black and gold away number.

Messi Set to Make Barcelona Return

Meanwhile, Messi is set to return to Barcelona training on Monday after staying away last week amid huge speculation over his future. The Barcelona captain told the club he wanted to leave but then announced in an interview on Friday he would be staying.

Yet the Argentina international also made it clear he is unhappy with the way he’s been treated by the club and is only staying because the president made it all but impossible for him to leave.

Messi’s contract expires at the end of the season which means it’s possible this could be his last season with the Catalan giants. However, it does promise to be a year of great change at the Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman has arrived as the club’s new manager and presidential elections will take place in March.

Excitement Over Ansu Fati

The uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future and Barcelona’s failure to win a trophy in 2019-20 has brought doom and gloom among supporters. Yet 17-year-old Ansu Fati will have restored some optimism while on international duty with Spain.

The teenager won a penalty and scored his first international goal on his first start for Luis Enrique’s side on Sunday, becoming Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer in the process.

Fati’s superb performance earned huge praise from Enrique after the match.

“It’s not normal for him to have this spark and self-confidence at this age. But we’ll try to manage that so he can help the team as much as possible, just like he did today,” he said. “Even though I know him well and what he’s capable of, I can’t say I’m not surprised. He showed such bravery and daring to do what he did in the second minute, beating a player so naturally. I can’t remember him doing anything like that before.”

Barcelona will be hoping Fati can continue his current trajectory at the club. He’s broken records left, right and center since making his debut in August 2019 and offers the club huge hope for the future.

