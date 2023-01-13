Ben Simmons Sends Strong Message After Being Bested By Celtics

The Boston Celtics have found their footing again after a tough stretch that began in the middle of December. They’ve now won five games in a row, including their most recent win over the Brooklyn Nets, and have jumped out to a three-game lead atop of the Eastern Conference.

In their win over the Nets, Boston was without Jaylen Brown, but Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory. After the contest, Brooklyn star Ben Simmons had some strong words about the Celtics and how good they are as a team.

“They have some great individuals, but when you put it together, they play team basketball,” Simmons said via Taylor Snow, the Celtics’ team reporter. “They know their roles, they share the ball, they’re very consistent.”

With Brown out, Tatum led the team in scoring with 20 points. Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon also put up impressive numbers, logging 16 points apiece. Smart added six rebounds and ten assists to his totals, too, recording a double-double.

As for Simmons, he played fairly well in Boston’s game against Brooklyn, but he didn’t contribute anything to the scoring column. The star failed to put any points on the board, shooting 0-for-3 from the field. That being said, he had nine points and 13 assists.

Brooklyn’s other star, Kyrie Irving, was forced to carry the load, as Kevin Durant is currently injured. He dropped 24 points, two rebounds, and six assists on 9-of-24 shooting from the floor and 3-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

CJ McCollum Compliments Celtics Talent

Simmons isn’t the first NBA star to show the Celtics some love, though. After Boston’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, veteran guard CJ McCollum complimented the Celtics’ team and their roster composition.

He name-dropped Brogdon, Al Horford, and Grant Williams when giving them props.

“That’s a championship-caliber team; they’re battled tested,” McCollum said. “They got a lot of different weapons; obviously, they’ve got two-headed monsters, but then they’ve got Malcolm Brogdon. They’ve got shooters all around them. White can shoot the ball. Horford can shoot the ball. [Grant] Williams can shoot it. So, they got a lot of different weapons that can hurt you. They got a taste of a potential championship, right? So, I think that’s the greed, that’s the hunger in them now to try to get back to that point.”

Jaylen Brown Discusses Important of Robert Williams

While guys like Horford, Brogdon, and Williams are all important pieces of the puzzle, Brown recently discussed how crucial Robert Williams is to their championship aspirations.

“We need Rob,” Brown stated. “Rob is amazing. Rob has a special ability on offense and defense, as we’ve been able to see a little bit this year, but especially last year. So the more we integrate him and use him, the better our team will be. We got off to a hot start with other guys playing a different type of ball, but I think down the line and in the playoffs, having Rob as a critical part of our offense and defense is necessary. I think that’s something we should take a look at as we get closer to the playoffs.”