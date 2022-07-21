NBA Insider Sounds Off on Celtics’ Current Front Office, Danny Ainge’s Tenure

After starting off slow, the Boston Celtics exploded onto the scene last season. They emerged as the best defensive team in the NBA after the trade deadline and stormed all the way to the NBA Finals. And a big part of that was their willingness to shake up the roster at the deadline.

This past year marked Brad Stevens’ first season as the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations. Danny Ainge stepped down last offseason, and Stevens moved into a front office role, and so far, there has been a stark difference in how both guys have run the team.

During a recent podcast, Sean Deveney spoke with NBA insider Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. Bulpett detailed the big difference between Ainge and Stevens, with the primary factor being Stevens’ willingness to spend more in order to improve the team right away.

“I know there is a perception around the league that trade negotiations are a little simpler now… The Celtics now are a little more, this is what we want, this is what we’re willing to spend, and if something falls into their range, they will just do it. They’re willing to overspend in some cases if they believe it is something they want/need,” Bulpett revealed.

Celtics talk with Heavy NBA insider Steve Bulpett Robert Williams, Brad Stevens, trade talk … Heavy.com's Sean Deveney and Steve Bulpett will talk about the Celtics summer and where the team stands now. 2022-07-19T19:39:23Z

Since taking over at the head of Boston’s front office, Stevens has been unafraid to trade picks, dealing out firsts in trades to bring back guys like Al Horford, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Meanwhile, Ainge was much less willing to make those sorts of deals.

How Ainge Ran Celtics Front Office

When Ainge was in charge of the Celtics’ front office, he was very stingy with what he was willing to give up in trades. It was a running joke that Ainge was very close to making deals that never came to fruition. Bulpett attributed this to Ainge’s competitive nature ended up affecting his trade negotiations.

“Danny was a competitor. The guy was a professional baseball player, he was a professional basketball player. He is so good at golf, you’d hate him. He’s a competitor type and I think he brought that into his trade stuff,” Bulpett noted.

Brian Windhorst: “Danny Ainge has moved the game on winning deals… What he got for Gobert, everybody in the league is b*tching about, like, ‘Can you believe it?’ I’ve talked to 10 different people who’ve b*tched to me about the trade.” (via @WindhorstESPN) pic.twitter.com/ZLHkGIBnz2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2022

Ainge is now helping lead the Utah Jazz’s front office, and he’s already made his mark. He traded big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a ton of first-round picks, and the situation in Utah is trending toward a rebuild, as it looks as though Donovan Mitchell could be traded next. However, those talks have stalled for now.

And reports have indicated that the reason behind that falls in line with Bulpett’s report on how Ainge ran things in Boston.

Ainge’s Asking Price for Mitchell

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Ainge’s front-office tactics could cause the Knicks to balk. However, Katz noted that negotiating with Ainge is anything but easy, as he’s often willing to shut down trade talks if he doesn’t get his way.

“Every so often, when he sets his heart on a player, Morey will chase trades. Ainge is famous for setting a price for a guy he’s trying to deal or for one he’s trying to acquire, then waiting out the situation until someone meets that exact cost,” Katz wrote. “Don’t want to trade six or seven first-rounders for Mitchell? Fine. Ainge will hang up the phone and flee to the golf course without any regrets.”

Ainge helped the Celtics win a championship in 2008 and then set them up for future success by making the now-infamous trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. However, when comparing his style with Stevens’, it’s clear that the latter is more willing to negotiate in the hopes of getting deals done.