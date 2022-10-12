Danilo Gallinari Reveals New Update on Future With Celtics

The Boston Celtics dealt with a slew of bad news this summer. Obviously, the Ime Udoka situation took the cake, as that dominated headlines for weeks, and now the Celtics will be without him for at least the next season. The Robert Williams news was also brutal, as the big man underwent surgery and will miss 8-12 weeks.

But before all of that, there was the announcement that Danilo Gallinari had torn his ACL. Boston signed him to a two-year deal at the start of free agency, but he got injured while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket. Initially, it was believed to only hold him out for a few months, but further investigation revealed a torn ACL, which will see him miss much more than that.

Boston will be prepared to be without him for all of next season, meaning that their MLE essentially went to waste (for the time being). However, the forward stated that he plans to stay in Boston and be with the team during the rehab process.

“I want to stay close to the team so the more I can stay with the team in Boston and when they need me to go to travel with the team, I definitely want to stay close to the team,” Gallinari said.

PRESS CONFERENCE: Danilo Gallinari on his recovery from tearing his ACL Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari talked about the ACL tear he suffered in the FIBA international tournament, how his recovery is going, and whether he plans to be on the bench for games. Presented by Your New England Ford Dealers CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/… 2022-10-11T17:55:26Z

Gallinari spent his last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and before that, played for the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks. This was going to be his chance to seriously compete for a championship, but an injury derailed that this season.

However, the 34-year-old mentioned that there’s still the possibility that he could return before the end of the year.

Gallinari: ‘Take it Day-by-Day’

Usually, an ACL tear spells the end of a season for an NBA player. However, Gallinari tore his in the middle of the summer. So, while it’s unlikely that he suits up for the Celtics this year, it’s technically not impossible.

When asked about the possibility, he didn’t give a yes or no answer.

“I’m just taking (rehab) day-by-day,” Gallinari said. “That’s the best way to approach a rehab and approach an injury like this, to take it day-by-day and not really think about what’s going to happen in the future. So that’s the approach that I have.”

Danilo Gallinari is taking things one day at a time as he works his way back from ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/XhTfQEiCAX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 11, 2022

On top of that, Gallinari spoke about how unfortunate the situation is, but also that he needs to throw himself into rehab. He knows this because of his past experience.

Gallinari: ‘I Know What to Expect’

This isn’t the first time Gallinari has experienced this injury. Back in 2013, when he was with the Nuggets, Gallinari tore his ACL. He said that, based on his past experience, the best thing he can do right now is to throw himself into rehab and focus on getting better.

“The good and the bad thing is that I’ve been through this already, so I know what to expect,” Gallinari said. “But it’s always tough, especially when you approach a situation like this, coming to play for the Celtics, ready to help the team winning. It’s tough, but nothing I can do about it. We’re here, and now we gotta focus on the rehab.”

Gallinari was extremely excited to join the Celtics this summer, but now, all that’s left to do is focus on rehab and hope his injury progresses well.