Celtics New Forward Sounds Off on Potential Role With Team

Last season, the Boston Celtics were able to storm all the way to the NBA Finals. It was an impressive run, but it ultimately ended in them losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. And one of their cruxes was a lack of depth at the bottom of the bench.

Grant Williams, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard highlighted Boston’s bench last season, but after those three, there were no players on the roster Ime Udoka felt comfortable playing. So, when the offseason began, Brad Stevens got to work.

He added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to the roster, giving up mainly non-rotational players in the process. Both players with play a crucial role in the Celtics lineup, and the latter of the two has already expressed the willingness to play whatever role the team needs him to play.

“My position is going to backup four, but whatever needs to be done I’ll do it,” Gallinari said on the A-List Podcast of CLNS Media. “I can play different positions, I’ve never played five, but if it’s something that needs to be played, I’ll play. No problem. Whatever needs to be done, I’ll be there to do it.”

In addition, Gallinari also revealed some surprising news about his past with the Celtics.

Gallinari Was ‘Close’ to Signing With Celtics

During his interview with A. Sherrod Blakely, Kwani A. Lewis, and Gary Washburn on the A-List Podcast, Gallinari revealed that he had been close to signing in Boston in previous years, but the deal just never got done until this offseason.

“We were close a couple of times since Brad took over as a head coach years ago,” Gallinari said. “We’ve also been in touch, we were close a couple of times, and finally we were able to make it happen.”

Boston was able to sign Gallinari after he was traded by the Atlanta Hawks in the Dejounte Murray deal and subsequently waived by the San Antonio Spurs. He will now step into a bench role in Boston, giving them a much-needed boost in the shooting department.

The Italian forward is excited to get to work in Boston, and he believes that this team has an opportunity to do something special.

This Group ‘Can Do Some Damage’

Gallinari was in the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago with the Hawks, and this upcoming season, he believes the Celtics have a chance to go on another deep playoff run. He’s also excited to be a part of a team with such a rich history.

“I think they have a tight young group with a lot of experience already,” Gallinari stated. “They’ve been to the playoffs almost every year for the past few years, and especially what they did last year. I think that’s a group that can do some damage in the future and so that was the main goal for me. Being part of this, especially the city, the franchise, the history, a lot of reasons.”

With Gallinari and Brogdon added to an already-solid Celtics roster, Boston will be hoping to improve upon their success from last season.