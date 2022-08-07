Celtics Forward Sounds Off on Former Teammate After Disrespectful Interaction

This past season was an extremely fun one for Boston Celtics fans. Although the season ended on a bitter note, with the Celtics losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, it was still great to watch Boston climb all the way back into title contention after struggling to start off the season.

Fans grew to love the current roster. From the stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to the veteran big man Al Horford, to the role players at the end of the bench who always made headlines with their celebratory antics. It’s very easy to love this team.

And while he was only on the team for half the season, Josh Richardson clearly formed some close relationships with players on the roster. In fact, he and Celtics forward Grant Williams just wrapped up a funny Twitter interaction, which Williams ended with a hilarious response.

“You’re on your 4th deal 😂 let me at least get to my second,” Williams tweeted.

Williams and Richardson were discussing a potential match on FIFA when the young Celtics forward was forced to end the discussion by alluding to the fact that he’s yet to receive his second contract.

It all stemmed from a simple call-out.

Williams Called Out Richardson

Recently, Williams has begun live-streaming on Twitch, playing a variety of different video games. While he was playing the popular game Fall Guys one night, he decided to call out Richardson and challenge him to a game of FIFA.

“Celtic, Dallas Maverick, Philadelphia 76er, Miami Heat, and Tennessee legend. Anytime you want to play FIFA, hit my line. Simple and plain. Because, at the end of the day, you will get pizza,” Williams declared.

The two were teammates on the Celtics for the first half of last season before Richardson was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Derrick White to Boston. Williams and Richardson are both alumni of the same college, as both played for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Richardson was unafraid to accept the challenge, though, as he quickly responded to Williams on Twitter.

Rest of the Interaction

After the clip of Williams got back to Richardson, the former Celtics guard responded by accepting the challenge, but on his own terms. Instead of playing for pizza, which Williams seemingly suggested, Richardson offered to play for cash.

“PIZZA.?!?!? Nah no way he can’t be talking about me . We can put a thousand on it right now @Grant2Will,” Richardson tweeted.

Williams didn’t love this idea, though, as he clapped back at Richardson, claiming that he always makes it about money.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 d*** why it always gotta be money with you,” Williams responded.

Richardson then called Williams “scared” before the Celtics forwarded ended the interaction with the aforementioned tweet about waiting for his second contract.

“If u scared just say that,” Richardson tweeted.

Whether or not this long-awaited FIFA match between Williams and Richardson ever actually happens is unknown, but the build-up is certainly there. And if the match ever does go down, expect to hear about it on Twitter the next day because these two clearly love clowning each other in the public eye. It’s all love, though.