Celtics Exploring Trades With 2 Key Rotation Pieces: Report

The Boston Celtics are fresh off of an impressive run to the NBA Finals. Although they came up short of their final goal, there are still some positives to take away from the season. Most importantly, their entire core rotation is still under contract for next season.

This includes their entire regular starting lineup, as well as their four main bench pieces. However, according to recent rumors, the Celtics may be willing to engage in trade talks surrounding some of their young bench players on the night of the NBA Draft.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Celtics may be willing to move on from guys such as Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard in an attempt to trade into this year’s draft.

“The Celtics appear willing to engage in conversations on rotation players like Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard, but only for the right price,” Fischer reported.

Fischer: #Celtics eyeing back end of 1R, willing to talk Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard https://t.co/ZUcfszQv2v — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) June 23, 2022

Williams just wrapped up a career season that saw him become one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. He was crucial to Boston’s success in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and although his production tailed off in the later rounds of the playoffs, he still played a large role.

Meanwhile, Pritchard struggled to start the year, but eventually found his groove. He returned to his normal, three-point sniper self by the end of the season. However, this isn’t even the only rumor Pritchard has been involved in.

Pritchard Involved in Other Celtics Draft Rumors

According to Zach Harper of The Athletic, the Celtics are big fans of Tari Eason of LSU. In turn, they could be willing to include players like Pritchard or Aaron Nesmith in an attempt to snag him in the first round of the draft.

“Sources have told me the Celtics are high on him and could be looking to move into the first round to grab Eason by dangling a young role player like Payton Pritchard or Aaron Nesmith. They may have to get above No. 17 to do so, because it’s also believed Houston loves Eason at that selection if they end up keeping that pick,” Harper reported.

Reportedly the Boston Celtics are interested in trading into the back end of the first round in hopes of landing LSU guard Tari Eason #Celtics pic.twitter.com/JeRZ5BHGxQ — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) June 23, 2022

Eason is projected to be selected just after the draft lottery, or potentially right at the end of the lottery. In his second, and final, collegiate season, Eason averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 52.1% shooting from the field and 35.9% shooting from three-point range.

On top of that, the Celtics are also reportedly interested in trading for the Golden State Warriors’ first-round pick.

Celtics Interested in Other First-Round Pick

The Warriors hold the 28th pick in this year’s draft. With how much the Celtics are projected to spend next season, they are apparently interested in bringing in cheap players who can contribute right away, and trading for the Warriors’ first-rounder could be one way of attempting to do that.

“Among them, a source said, are the Celtics, who are without a pick in this draft after sending their pick to San Antonio in the Derrick White trade. Boston, also facing a future luxury-tax bill, has an interest in bringing in low-cost players who can contribute, and there could be a handful of polished, older players available late in this year’s first round,” wrote Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

It’s looking like the Celtics could be more active than most anticipated on draft night.