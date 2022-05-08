Ime Udoka Sounds Off, Calls Out Celtics Star Jayson Tatum After Struggle-Filled Game 3

The Boston Celtics lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5, falling behind in the series 1-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show, dropping 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. His electrifying performance propelled the Bucks over the Celtics.

Boston had their fair share of great performances, too, though. Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Al Horford finished the game with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and five assists. Both starters played crucial roles in the Celtics’ offensive game plan.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, their superstar forward didn’t play up to par. Jayson Tatum struggled all throughout the game, notching just ten points on the game. He couldn’t find his rhythm on offense, and it cost the Celtics big-time.

After the game, head coach Ime Udoka spoke about Tatum’s performance, explaining what went wrong for the three-time All-Star.

Udoka Calls Out Tatum After Game 3

Boston’s head coach spoke about Tatum’s decision-making once he got into the paint. He said the superstar was overthinking too much:

He was passing up some open looks, overthinking at times. Just gotta try to simplify it, not get too complicated… Over penetrated a little bit, got into the crowd a little bit, and started overthinking a little bit.

Tatum shot 4-for-19 for the game, finishing with 10 points, one rebound, and three turnovers. And while the superstar has improved his playmaking skills this season, he only managed to dish out three assists in Game 3.

This performance was an outlier for Tatum, who has been playing extremely well in the postseason so far. He’s struggled a bit this series, but through the first two rounds, Tatum has been one of the best performers in the playoffs.

Tatum’s Postseason Performance

Before his struggle-filled Game 3, Tatum ranked third amongst all postseason scorers, averaging 28.0 points per game. However, after his 10-point dud, the 24-year-old dropped to 10th on the list. He’s now putting up 25.4 points a night in the playoffs. In addition, he’s averaging 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Despite his offensive lapse in Game 2, Tatum continued to shine on the defensive side of the ball. He recorded four blocks in the contest. Tatum has been a crucial cog in Boston’s defensive machine all postseason long, including in Round 1, where he took on the assignment of covering Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Unfortunately for Tatum and the Celtics, his offensive production was desperately needed in Game 3. As a team, Boston shot 36.8% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range in a game they lost by just two points.

If you subtract Tatum’s shooting numbers from the rest of the team’s, the Celtics would have shot 41.2% from the field and 33.3% from deep. While those numbers aren’t great, they’re a massive step up from what Boston actually produced.

Boston will have their chance to rebound on Monday in Game 4 of the series. With Udoka calling him out during his post-game press conference, Tatum should be looking to make some serious adjustments.