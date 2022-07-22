Celtics Champion Earns New NBA Coaching Opportunity: Report

The Boston Celtics ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past year, falling just two wins short of winning their first championship in 14 years. The last time they were able to win it all was during the 2007-08 season.

That season, the Celtics were led by the legendary trio of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, with Rajon Rondo acting as the fourth honorary member of the Big 3. However, beyond those four, that team had plenty of other important contributors, and one of them just got another job in the NBA.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Washington Wizards are hiring former Celtics champion James Posey as an assistant coach. Posey spent 12 years in the NBA with seven different teams – the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Hornets, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Indiana Pacers.

The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to hire James Posey as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2022

The 45-year-old has NBA experience as a coach and has also tested the waters in the collegiate ranks. As outlined by Wojnarowski, Posey’s time as a player and a coach have prepared him for this opportunity with the Wizards under Wes Unseld Jr.

Posey’s Coaching and Playing Experience

In a secondary tweet from Wojnarowski, the ESPN insider detailed Posey’s experience as a coach and a player that has led him to this point. He’s held coaching positions in the NBA and NCAA and also won two championships during his time as a player.

“Posey spent five years with the Cleveland Cavaliers under Ty Lue and David Blatt the past season as an assistant in the UVA women’s basketball program. Posey won two championships (Miami 2006, Boston 2008) in his 12-year NBA playing career,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

During his time with the Cavaliers, Posey was a part of the 2016 NBA Championship team led by LeBron James. He was an assistant in Cleveland from the 2014-15 season through the 2018-19 season.

The NBA veteran also holds experience from his time with the University of Virginia women’s basketball program. He was an assistant coach under Tina Thompson, who had some kind words for Posey when he joined her staff.

Thompson on Posey: ‘A Teaching Spirit’

When Posey joined Virginia’s staff last summer, Thompson had plenty of good things to say about the NBA veteran. According to her, he’s a great teacher, has a wealth of knowledge on the game, and is what she would call a basketball purist.

“Coach Posey is what we call a purist,” Thomspon explained. “He loves all aspects of the game and has played it at the highest level. He brings a championship mentality, a wealth of knowledge and a teaching spirit, with development being his specialty and passion. Our student-athletes will be blessed recipients of that knowledge. I am looking for him to step right in with his energy and expertise and have an instant impact. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Coach Posey to Wahoo Nation!”

The Celtics champion will now get the chance to coach under Unseld Jr. as the Wizards look to push for the playoffs with Bradley Beal at the helm. Beal was just inked to a massive contract extension, so putting a competitive team around him will likely be Washington’s top priority, and Posey will look to help them with that goal.