NBA Hall-of-Famer Compares Luka Doncic to Celtics Legend

The Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Golden State smothered them, earning a 112-87 victory. Their impenetrable defense held Luka Doncic to his lowest point total of the playoffs thus far, as the Slovenian star could only muster up 20 points.

Despite the star’s lackluster performance in Game 1, Doncic has been a monster throughout the playoffs thus far. He’s averaging 30.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.3% from three-point land.

After the Mavericks’ loss, head coach and Hall-of-Fame point guard Jason Kidd was asked who Doncic reminds him of. During his response, he compared the 23-year-old phenom to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

“Luka reminds me of Luka. He’s one of a kind. You can compare him to the shooting of Larry Bird, his smile of Magic, playmaking ability of Magic, or current player, LeBron. Just doesn’t jump as high as LeBron,” Kidd explained. “But when you talk about those greats, they all have one thing in common, and that’s winning. And that’s what he does. He finds a way to win. And so, when you talk about those greats, hopefully at some point he’ll be right there with those guys. Not just his ability to play basketball, but to have those championships.”

This isn’t the first time Doncic has been likened to the Celtics legend. However, when asked about it, Doncic declined to accept the comparison.

Doncic Denies Bird Comparison

As reported by ESPN on February 27, 2021, Cedric Maxwell was one of the first to make the comparison. Maxwell, another Celtics legend and former teammate of Bird, referred to Doncic as “ Bird reincarnated.” Doncic was asked about this idea but stated that he does not want to be compared to Bird, as he still has a long way to go.

“You can’t compare me to Larry Bird. The things he’s done, it’s just way, way, I mean, more and more games to go. A long time. So, you can’t compare me to Larry Bird. So you know, I just wanna keep hooping and having fun out there playing basketball.”

ESPN also mentioned that Rick Carlisle, another former teammate of Bird, admitted to seeing the resemblance between Doncic and the Celtics legend. Carlisle coached Doncic on the Mavericks for three years before joining the Indiana Pacers this past offseason.

While Doncic’s point of needing more time rings true, the early similarities in their games are eerie.

How Doncic and Bird Actually Compare

As noted by Carlisle, the resemblance between the two is uncanny. The way they play, shoot, and carry themselves on the court looks very similar. This video put together by GoB Productions displays the parallels in their on-court playstyles.

Meanwhile, Doncic actually has the edge over Bird regarding his stats. Doncic currently ranks second all-time amongst playoff scorers, as he’s averaged 32.1 points per game in his first three playoff stints. Meanwhile, Bird scored 20.5 points a night through his first three playoff appearances.

That being said, Doncic has been asked to do a lot more than Bird was, as the Celtics legend had a much better team around him. Plus, Bird was able to earn a ring in his second season in the league, a feat Doncic has yet to accomplish. But at this rate, Doncic winning a ring would only further the concept that he’s the modern-day Bird.