Jaylen Brown Among 2 Unvaccinated Celtics Starters: Report

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks regarding certain Boston Celtics players’ vaccination statuses. With a potential playoff series against the Toronto Raptors hanging over their heads, this is crucial information, as Canada does not allow unvaccinated players to enter the country, as of January 15.

The Celtics journeyed to Canada for a game against the Raptors on March 28, but four of their key players did not travel with the team – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Robert Williams. All four were listed as out due to either rest or a nagging injury, but many began to wonder if those designations were merely cover-ups.

On a March 29 episode of TSN’s OverDrive, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated seemingly put all that uncertainty to rest, revealing that two of the four are, in fact, unvaccinated – Brown and Horford. (H/T ProCity Hoops)

The variable in all this is, who can play in Toronto? Like, the Celtics have some unvaccinated guys. My understanding is, Jaylen Brown is unvaccinated, Al Horford is unvaccinated. Now, that can still change. There’s still enough time left in the season where, if they decide to get the vaccine, they will be eligible to play in a postseason game in Toronto. But, the Celtics are not the Celtics without Jaylen or Al Horford, and I’m certain they don’t want to go up to Toronto in that situation.

Mannix stated that, according to his knowledge, neither Brown nor Horford is vaccinated. And while there is still time to change that, as of now, neither is eligible to play in Toronto.

Brown and Horford’s Previous Comments

Since the March 28 game in Toronto, both Brown and Horford have been asked about their status. When asked directly if the Toronto mandate would affect him, Horford gave reporters a brief answer that did little to quell the mystery of the situation:





Play



Al Horford on Vaccination Status: 'I'll be ready to play wherever' | Celtics vs Heat BOSTON, MA — Al Horford was interviewed following Boston's 106-98 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening. The Celtics now slide to third place as Miami stretches their lead in first. "[The Heat] are scrappy," said Horford, "They came, they fought…I'm confident in our guys." Horford echoed the same sentiment as Head Coach Ime… 2022-03-31T03:28:55Z

“Yeah, you know, we’re clear on it,” Horford said. “And, you know, I’ll be able to be ready to play wherever.”

As for Brown, he stated at Celtics media day on September 27 that deciding to get vaccinated is a personal decision, and in turn, declined to comment. However, after Boston’s win over the Washington Wizards on April 3, Brown was asked again about his vaccination status, this time, with a potential series against Toronto in mind. This time around, he noted his duty as Vice President of the NBPA to protect the players’ privacy, once again declining to comment on the matter:





Play



Jaylen Brown DECLINES to Comment on Vaccine Status | Celtics Postgame BOSTON, MA — Jaylen Brown was interviewed following Boston's 144-102 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon. When asked about the playoffs after missing last year following his wrist surgery, Brown said "I'm extremely eager and excited for the playoffs." When asked about whether or not media pundits saying that him and Tatum should… 2022-04-03T20:58:35Z

Well, last year, I missed the playoffs. I had a season-ending injury with my wrist. And this year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a Vice President of the Player’s Association, it’s a part of my job description to protect our players’ rights and our medical privacy. So, you won’t hear me comment on my status or anybody else’s. But, that’s how I feel about it.

Similar to Horford, Brown stated that he’d be ‘ready to play against anybody,’ but never answered the question directly. This left plenty of room for interpretation.

Playoff Impact of Potential Celtics Absences

According to Mannix, however, both are unvaccinated, meaning that if the Celtics were to match up against the Raptors in the playoffs, neither Brown nor Horford would be eligible to play in the away games. As of now, the Raptors will most likely end up as the fifth seed in the East, with a slight chance that they could move up to fourth. That means, if the Celtics want to dodge them in Round 1, they would have to finish the season in either second or third.

Both Brown and Horford played in Toronto earlier this season on November 28, but Canada has since changed their vaccine mandates. As of January 15, all athletes who enter the country are required to be fully vaccinated. This would leave Boston without three of their five starters for three of the games, as Williams is unlikely to return until the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics are 1-2 this season without both Brown and Horford, with one of those losses coming against the Raptors on March 28. (That is also the only game this season where none of Brown, Horford, and Williams played.

With Brown, Horford, and Williams out, Tatum would be left to carry the load. Unfortunately, Tatum’s records without those three aren’t ideal. Without Horford, Tatum has gone 5-6 this season, without Brown, he’s gone 8-7, and without Williams, he’s gone 9-8. Tatum has not played a game this year where none of the three were on the court.

Boston’s starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, and Williams has played 34 games together this year. They’ve won 27 of those games. That means Boston is 23-31 this year when at least one member of their regular starting lineup is out. Losing one piece of the puzzle hurts. Missing multiple would be crushing, especially in a playoff series. Needless to say, Boston would probably like to avoid a playoff series against Toronto.