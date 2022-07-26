Jaylen Brown’s Camp Breaks Silence on Celtics-KD Trade Talks

Kevin Durant trade rumors have taken over the NBA world, and the Boston Celtics find themselves at the heart of it all.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shocked everybody in the early hours of the morning on July 25. He revealed that the Celtics “have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal” and that Jaylen Brown’s inclusion as the centerpiece of said trade is why the Celtics are one of the most likely landing spots.

ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: https://t.co/eXpn6fRoYl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2022

This news was then confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reported that the Celtics had already offered Brown in a package for Durant. Brooklyn declined that offer, however, choosing to counter the offer instead.

All the while, Brown has been left to watch the rumors come through. He tweeted out “Smh” shortly after Charania’s report. Though that may have been Brown’s cryptic way of responding to the rumors, his camp made their sentiments known when speaking with Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“For all the hiccups in Brown’s relationship with the fanbase, he’s still committed to Boston. When WEEI’s Jermaine Wiggins claimed that Brown told him he wouldn’t re-sign in Boston when his contract expires in 2024, Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown’s thinking told The Athletic. In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston,” Weiss wrote on July 26.

Behind closed doors, Jaylen Brown staunchly denied he wanted to be traded, per sources. But now that the Celtics have reportedly offered him up for Kevin Durant, how does yet another trade rumor affect the Celtics as they aim for a title next season?https://t.co/q2A0akOOs8 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 26, 2022

Weiss also noted the potential risks and rewards of trading Brown for Durant.

‘There’s Some Concern’ That Brown Leaves

This upcoming season will be the final year of Brown’s contract. Once it ends, he and the Celtics would presumably work on a new extension. However, while trading for Durant won’t guarantee the Celtics a championship, there’s also no guarantee that Brown returns to Boston when his current deal is up.

“Trading for Durant could be a home run or a blunder that leaves you with one hand empty fairly soon,” Weiss wrote. “Though there’s some concern that Brown could depart when his contract runs out after the 2023-24 season, the window for Durant as a bona fide MVP-caliber player is most likely that same timeframe. While an extension this offseason is highly unlikely for Brown, that’s only because he can potentially receive a more lucrative super-max deal when he hits free agency.”

While Durant had a better statistical season than Brown this past year and has been consistently dominating the NBA for the better part of the last decade, Brown and the Celtics eliminated Durant’s Nets from the playoffs en route to a birth in the NBA Finals.

At 25 years old, Brown’s age would presumably provide the Celtics with a longer championship window, but the 33-year-old Durant is a better player at this point in time. There are very clear pros and cons the potential trade.

And while trading away Brown, a player Boston drafted and developed, may seem difficult, winning a championship should be Boston’s top priority.

Celtics Won’t Put Sentimentality Over Winning

Weiss noted this concept in his piece as well. He said that while winning a ring with guys like Brown and Marcus Smart would be the better storyline, sometimes making tough moves is what it takes to put a team in the best position to win a ring.

“There’s something to the sentiment that winning a title with draftees like Brown and Smart is more meaningful than doing the same with a star acquired via trade like Durant,” explained Weiss. “But this franchise isn’t going to put sentimentality ahead of getting a ring in the first place.”

Would winning a title with draftees like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart be more meaningful than winning with a star acquired via trade?@JaredWeissNBA discusses the Celtics’ pursuit of Kevin Durant. More: https://t.co/GeD9on5sso pic.twitter.com/EP2p2kY4AC — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 26, 2022

So, as the Durant drama drags on, make sure to keep a close eye on Brown and the Celtics.