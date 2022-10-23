Jayson Tatum Calls Out Celtics Guard After Ugly Win

The Boston Celtics battled hard on Saturday night, as the Orlando Magic refused to go down without a fight. In the end, the Celtics came out on top, earning a 126-120 win, and it was largely thanks to big-time performances from Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

Tatum even jokingly called out his teammate after the game, saying that he wish White would be aggressive more often.

“I thought D-White was big for us last year, but obviously, I can see how much more confident he is, how much more comfortable and aggressive he’s been,” Tatum said. “D-White’s always going to make the right play. I tell him all the time I wish he would be a little bit more selfish. Because that just makes us a better team. But tonight, he was big.”

"I tell him all the time I wish he would be a little more selfish." Jayson Tatum on how Derrick White stepped up for the #Celtics in Orlando pic.twitter.com/F0jbKP5iYm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2022

White finished the game with 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists, his highest scoring total since joining the Celtics at last year’s trade deadline. His scoring was only outpaced by Tatum, who put up a massive 40-point performance, leading Boston to a third win on the season.

Boston’s usual second-leading scorer, Jaylen Brown, wasn’t lighting up the scoring column as he often does. Brown finished the game with just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field. That being said, he made up for it by filling up the stat sheet in other areas, tallying nine boards and four assists.

Celtics Got Contributions From Everyone

While Tatum and White may have led the charge against Orlando, they had a bunch of help from the team’s three-point shooters. White himself recorded five threes (a team-high), but others got heavily involved as well.

Tatum stressed how important it is to have talented depth that can step up at any moment.

“That’s what I love about our team,’ Tatum explained. “On any given night, a different number of guys will be called upon to step up and help us win a game. D-White did that tonight.”

Grant Williams and Sam Hauser got into the action against the Magic, nailing three threes apiece. Williams and Malcolm Brogdon gave Boston some support in the scoring column, too, putting up 13 points each.

Celtics Can’t Get Comfortable

Boston is now 3-0 on the season and has taken down some impressive competition. Despite that, they slowed down a bit against a weaker Orlando team, and head coach Joe Mazzulla pointed that out.

He said that Boston can’t get complacent even when they’re playing well.

“Just because we had two good games, we can’t create this expectation that things are always going to go our way. And that we’re always going to feel comfortable. It’s not going to be that way,” Mazzulla said.

Joe Mazzulla on Derrick White: "We're lucky to have him" | Celtics vs Magic ORLANDO, FL — Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla was interviewed following Boston's 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The team was on the second leg of a back-to-back, and has now notched their third straight win to kick off the season. On Derrick White's big game, Mazzulla said "Derrick is a stud. His… 2022-10-23T02:44:45Z

At the same time, however, he admitted that the Celtics did a good job of composing themselves in the latter half of their win over Orlando.

“I think our guys did a great job of staying even-keeled, poised,” Mazzulla said. “They challenged each other. We know exactly what we need to do. I think part of a great team is building an awareness to, when are we playing well and when are we not, and then how do we get back to being ourselves, and I thought we did a great job of that at halftime.”

Boston’s next game will be this Monday, October 24, against the Chicago Bulls. That game tips off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.