Celtics Issue Strong Statement Regarding Star Duo

Although they weren’t able to finish the job, the Boston Celtics still made it all the way to the NBA Finals this past season. It was the first time they’ve made it out of the Eastern Conference since 2010, and it marked some serious progress from the current core.

Despite that, rumors, reports, and speculation have dominated their offseason. Their two initial moves, signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon, were solid, but since then, the talk of the town has been the reports that they are interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

But as the NBA world ponders whether or not Boston will be adding Durant this summer, the Celtics released an official statement regarding their feelings on the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Spoiler alert, they love their guys.

“Not only did they [Tatum and Brown] prove that they can play together, but they repeatedly emphasized how they want to play together for years to come,” wrote Taylor Snow, the team’s official reporter, on Celtics.com. “They drew motivation from all of the negative outside noise earlier in the season and used that to fuel their Finals run. Now that they’ve established themselves as title contenders, they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.”

After assessing all of the change and growth within the organization over the past year, we've put together our top five takeaways from the 2021-22 season.https://t.co/MSmMxq0ysJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

Snow also touched on the moment Tatum and Brown shared together after winning the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum and Brown Share Moment

Boston has been to the Eastern Conference Finals in four of the last six seasons, but last year was the first time Tatum and Brown were able to break through and reach the Finals. And once they were able to accomplish that, Tatum and Brown shared a beautiful moment together.

“Amid the post-game chaos following their Game 7, Eastern Conference Finals-clinching win in Miami, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum sought each other out at mid-court and shared a long embrace to celebrate their first NBA Finals berth. Not much of what was said during that intimate moment could be made out on the national broadcast, but as they shuffled around in small circles, arms draped around each other, one laughing exclamation from Tatum came through clearly: ‘They said we couldn’t play together!’,” Snow wrote.

“They said we couldn’t play together” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/aD61zZLSPj — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) May 30, 2022

As the Celtics struggled to make it out of the East year in and year out, the media began to question whether or not they could coexist and win together. And while they weren’t able to win the title, their performance this year was a massive step in the right direction.

Even this year, people were debating whether or not the Celtics should split the duo up.

Questions Surrounding Tatum and Brown

Boston’s season ended with them in the NBA Finals, but they started off rough. And during their early-season struggles, the questions seriously began to pour in.

“During Boston’s early-season struggles, Brown and Tatum’s ability to coexist had been a hot topic among national media talking heads, but the star duo was quick to shut them up after an epic mid-season turnaround and run to the Finals,” Snow noted. “While it’s true that some star pairings don’t work out, especially when they play a similar position, these two have worked tirelessly over the last five seasons to build chemistry and benefit from their complementary skill sets.”

While the Celtics putting out an article about how well Tatum and Brown have played together and hinting at their future doesn’t guarantee that Brown won’t get traded, it does indicate that the team believes in their guys. And that has to mean something.