Celtics Fans Call Out Jayson Tatum for Disrespecting Teammate

This offseason has been completely taken over by trade rumors. Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics have found themselves right in the middle of it all. Multiple reports have indicated that they are interested in acquiring the superstar.

Jaylen Brown has been linked as the potential centerpiece of the deal, which some Celtics fans aren’t too happy about. That trade would form a new Celtics duo of Jayson Tatum and Durant, and funnily enough, the two of them were seen together recently.

Photos of Tatum and Durant working out together went viral on social media over the last couple of days, and fans were quick to make assumptions. In fact, most fans on Twitter got mad at Tatum for supposedly betraying his teammate by working out with Durant.

One fan summed up the thoughts of most Celtics fans with their reply to the tweet.

“If I’m Jaylen Brown this doesn’t sit right with me knowing the franchise tried to trade me for me for him and my right hand man shooting around with him,” the Twitter user wrote.

If I’m Jaylen Brown this doesn’t sit right with me knowing the franchise tried to trade me for me for him and my right hand man shooting around with him — ⭐️🤩 (@NastyNickx) August 16, 2022

This was the sentiment of most Celtics fans who commented on the viral photos.

Celtics Fans React to Tatum Viral Photos

That wasn’t the only reply that related the images to Brown, though. Lots of Celtics fans accused Tatum of making Brown angry by working out with the player that he’s been connected to in rumors. Needless to say, fans were not happy with Tatum.

*Jaylen Brown has left the chat* — Chance Alexander 🙏🏾 (@KreoleKidAlex) August 16, 2022

Jaylen Brown doesn’t like this post — J (@smith8982) August 16, 2022

Where Jaylen at?? 😳😳 — Omar King (@OmarKin01119481) August 16, 2022

But while Tatum has never denied that Durant is a great player, he’s also explained how much he loves the team Boston currently has. During a conversation with NBC Sports Boston, Tatum spoke about how he and Brown have so much more to accomplish together.

“We just try to stay in the moment. It’s not necessarily about what our legacy would look like if we did this, that, and the third,” Tatum explained. “Just trying to be the best versions of ourselves, the best players that we can be, and compete at the highest level. I think we really took those next steps last season. And we’ll be the first to tell you that we got more to do. More to accomplish. And we’re eager to do so… Despite all the people that said that we couldn’t play together, we always believed that we could.”

"Despite people who said we couldn't play together, we always believed we could."@jaytatum0 talked about his relationship with Jaylen Brown & their legacy pic.twitter.com/TCpfHTQsgd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 4, 2022

Plus, it’s important for fans to remember that just because players work out together doesn’t mean they’re colluding.

Viral Photos Mean Absolutely Nothing

A lot of basketball fans take a photo and try to find a deeper meaning to it, when in reality, it’s just the case of two friends hanging out together. Just because Tatum is a part of the Celtics doesn’t mean he can’t have friends on other teams. He and Durant played for Team USA together, so of course, they’re going to have some sort of relationship.

And for those who think that today’s players are “soft” or “don’t care are much” because they hang out with opposing players, that’s not true, either. Older players would do things together outside of basketball, too, but since there was no social media, no one would hear about it. Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, the biggest of rivals, used to have Thanksgiving together.

Play

Video Video related to celtics fans call out jayson tatum for disrespecting teammate 2022-08-16T17:40:56-04:00

You don’t see fans complain about that, though, do you?

The idea that NBA players can’t be seen with opposing players is not only weird, but it’s outright ridiculous. That narrative needs to be put to rest.