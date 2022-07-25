Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Deal 2 Starters for $196 Million Superstar

Kevin Durant is on the block, and the Boston Celtics are interested.

That shouldn’t come as a shock. Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history, so when it was revealed that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team in the league picked up the phone and gave the Nets a call.

While some teams simply don’t have the assets to make a deal happen, the Celtics do. Armed with Jaylen Brown, draft picks, and plenty of other assets, Boston has one of the better offers on the market. The real question is, what exactly are they willing to give up for Durant?

Well, a recent trade proposal from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report sees the Celtics deal two key starters in exchange for the Nets star. Boston would be sending out Brown, Marcus Smart, a first-rounder, and two pick swaps, while Brooklyn would deal Durant to the Celtics.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Celtics receive: Durant

Nets receive: Brown, Smart, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st Round Pick (Swap), 2029 1st-Round Pick (Swap)

ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: https://t.co/eXpn6fRoYl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2022

This proposal follows multiple reports that the Celtics have officially engaged in trade talks with the Nets about acquiring Durant.

Celtics ‘Engaged in Talks’ for Durant

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics have emerged as a top landing spot for Durant. They have “engaged in talks” about a potential deal for the superstar. And while Boston is unwilling to trade Jayson Tatum, Wojnarowski noted that a deal involving Brown and picks could be of interest to Brooklyn.

“The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) — and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract,” wrote Wojnarowski.

Trading Brown would break up the young pairing of him and Tatum, but with Durant being under contract through the 2025-26 season, the Celtics would presumably have some security there. Although, trading Brown, who is just 25 years old, would shorten their long-term timeline.

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, though, Boston has already offered Brown in a deal.

“The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered,” Charania tweeted.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered. Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: https://t.co/Gkyfkhg5A1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

However, despite all the smoke and mirrors, no deal is close to happening just yet.

No Durant Deal is Close

While Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics have begun talks with the Nets, he emphasized the fact that no team is close to completing a trade for the superstar just yet. Teams around the league are still in talks, as Brooklyn is looking for one of the heftiest returns in league history.

“There are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote. “The Nets’ posture on a potential trade has been largely unchanged: They want a massive return that potentially includes multiple unprotected first-round picks, pick swaps and impactful players for Durant, sources said.”

Regardless, as trade talks continue and rumors keep pouring out, keep an eye on the Celtics as a potential destination for Durant.