Kevin Durant Reveals How Nets Plan to Guard Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

No matter where you look, this year’s NBA Playoffs are full of stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. DeMar DeRozan. Stephen Curry vs. Nikola Jokic. Ja Morant vs. Karl-Anthony Towns. Every series has some great individual matchups. But there may not be a better matchup than Kevin Durant vs. Jayson Tatum.

After securing the two seed, the Boston Celtics anxiously awaited their first-round opponent to be decided via the Play-In. And while the Cleveland Cavaliers put up a valiant effort late in the game, it was the Brooklyn Nets who ultimately came out on top, earning themselves a date with the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

This means that, for the second year in a row, Tatum and Durant will play each other in Round 1. That also means that one of the two superstars will be sitting at home on the couch by the end of April, while the other will be fighting on through the postseason. In a seven-game series, anything can happen, and with everything on the line, the individual matchup alone will make for must-watch television.

Tatum and Durant have always respected one another, but their relationship moved to the next level this past offseason when they competed on Team USA together, eventually bringing home the gold. And now that they’re set to face off against one another, Durant had some high praise for his teammate turned rival.

Durant Discusses How to Guard Tatum

On April 14, Durant was asked about how the Nets plan to slow down Tatum in the upcoming series. It didn’t take long for Durant to stop thinking of an answer. Instead, he defaulted to praising the young superstar, saying that “you just gotta play hard, see what happens.”

Kevin Durant when asked what the key is to slowing down Jayson Tatum: “I don’t – shit, that’s a tough question. He’s one of those players, you just gotta play hard, see what happens. He’s just so talented and skilled and efficient at what he does.” pic.twitter.com/03BXZIp40m — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 14, 2022

There’s a common saying that it’s impossible to stop superstars from getting theirs, teams can only resort to trying to slow them down. This type of mentality is only reserved for the best players in the NBA. Durant. Joel Embiid. Jokic. Morant. And based on Durant’s response, Tatum has entered that category as well.

It wasn’t too long ago that he dropped 54 points in a massive win over the Nets on March 6. In fact, he’s played extraordinarily well against Durant and the Nets. Since the start of the 2020-21 season (Durant’s first real season in Brooklyn), Tatum has averaged 29.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in seven regular-season games against the Nets, all while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range.

Tatum’s and Durant’s Relationship on Team USA

Durant’s high praise comes from a place of mentorship, too. During an April 1 appearance on Draymond Green’s podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green and Tatum talked about how Durant was priming Tatum to be the next face of Team USA Basketball. Tatum described an interaction between the two from this past summer during the interview:

But I remember specifically coming down on the wing, somebody kicked me the ball, and on a Celtics, I would have shot it. And it was like a halfway like, I could have shot it, and I just remember, K was to the right to me and I’ll pass it to him. And I remember he got mad at me. He was like, yo, don’t look for me. He was like, be yourself, I need you to kill. And I was like, d***.

While Durant was the unquestioned leader of Team USA Basketball this past summer, Tatum acted as his second-in-command. And with Durant approaching the age of 34, it’s only a matter of time before the changing of the guard takes place.

The Nets superstar retweeted the clip of Green and Tatum speaking with the caption “My brothers.” It’s very clear that the two are friends, and despite the intense nature of the playoffs, there will always be a level of respect between them. However, when evaluating Durant’s response, it doesn’t seem like the Nets will have much of an answer for Tatum in the playoffs.