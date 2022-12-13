22-Year-Old Prospect Could Have ‘a Chance’ to Impact Celtics

The Boston Celtics have one of the most impressive rosters in the league. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the charge, while guys like Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Al Horford have been starring in their supporting roles.

But just because they have an elite squad doesn’t mean there isn’t room for player development. Luka Samanic is currently playing for Boston’s G League team, the Maine Celtics, and the Celtics Lab podcast recently discussed whether or not he could be a piece for them in the future. According to Cam Tabatabaie, there’s always a chance.

“Samanic is only 22, which is still quite young,” Tabatabaie said. “As such, there’s a chance he grows as a player. If we see him play in Boston, it will be because of a set of injuries at the end of the Celtic bench. But that would also be a chance to showcase Samanic if he’s really got the goods.”

Robert Williams III Dominates the Mailbag Ahead of His Return | Celtics Lab The Boston Celtics are steamrolling their opponents with a frequency that has begun to alarm the rest of the NBA to the delight of Celtics fans, but even with a historically great offense anchored by Boston's two star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this team is yet to finish coming together. With sidelined Celtics… 2022-12-09T21:22:22Z

The Celtics signed Samanic to a training camp contract this summer when they were hosting a battle for the final roster spots. Samanic clearly did not come out on top, but the Celtics brought him in to play for their G League squad.

And so far this year, he’s proven why that was a good idea. He has appeared in all 15 of the team’s games, starting in all of them, and playing 30.5 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 51.2% shooting from the field and 30.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Called Out for Struggles

While the Celtics have been great for the majority of the season, they recently suffered two brutal losses in a row to the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers. Boston’s offense was stagnant, and in their loss to the Clippers, they failed to put up 100 points for the first time all season.

Kendrick Perkins of NBC Sports Boston went as far as warning Joe Mazzulla about the wrath of Celtics fans.

“When you have these prime-time matchups and the world is watching, and we’re waiting to see what you’re gonna do if you’re gonna get the best outta your players, if you’re gonna hold them accountable,” Perkins said. “This is a measuring stick. I’ll tell you what, they got a game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers, ok? And if Bron and AD go out there and do what Klay and Steph did, and what Kawhi and Paul George did, and the Celtics take a loss to the Lakers, Mazzulla will feel what the end of the world feel like from the Boston Celtics fans…You gotta take these matchups personal, I know it’s still a long season, but as the Celtics family and the fanbase, we’re not trying to hear none of that.”

.@KendrickPerkins reacts to Joe Mazzulla's postgame comments after the Celtics drop back-to-back games out west pic.twitter.com/s7kTyWuyC2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2022

Former NBA Player Turned Down Celtics Job

In other news, former NBA player JJ Redick recently revealed that he was offered a coaching job by the Celtics this offseason. He told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report that, while he would love to coach in the NBA, the timing just wasn’t right.

“I would love to coach at some point,” Redick said. “I don’t feel like the timing is right right now. And, speaking of timing – I’m at the end of the round [of golf], we’re having lunch, and I was like, ‘Joe, by the way, when do I need to be in Boston?’ And for some reason, my brain hadn’t quite grasped the fact that training camp was starting this week. That week, and so he’s like, ‘Tuesday, I need you there Tuesday for the first practice.’ And this was Sunday afternoon. And I’m like, alright, I don’t know if I can swing this.