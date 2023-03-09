Marcus Smart Linked to 3-Team Trade in Potential Major Celtics Shakeup: Sources

This season has been going well for the Boston Celtics, but recent struggles had fans questioning their favorite team. A three-game losing streak saw the Celtics move out of first place in the East, but they bounced back with a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Now, with the end of the regular season and the playoffs in front of them, expectations are high for the Celtics. And if they don’t meet them, they could look to make changes this summer. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, a potential three-team trade that would send Marcus Smart to the Oklahoma City Thunder could be an “interesting” idea.

“Smart is interesting,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Smart would have a market because teams love him. A lot of teams really value what he would bring as much as a culture-changing guy as anything else. He can play the point, he can defend, but he is going to push everyone to be a little better. If I was Oklahoma City, I’d have to look at that, with all the picks they have and just having such a young team that needs to figure out how to win. He went to Oklahoma State, so he’d be a welcome guy in that building. It would need to be a three-team deal to make something work, but he would have my interest there.”

Marcus Smart corner pocket pic.twitter.com/LSkTDUUYUE — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) March 8, 2023

As noted by the West exec, Smart attended Oklahoma State, so he is familiar with the area. Plus, with the Thunder looking to compete for a playoff spot in the next couple of years, adding a player with his experience would be a major win for the organization.

Smart has put together a solid season this year for the Celtics. He has appeared in 50 of the Celtics’ 67 games so far this season and is playing 32.4 minutes per contest. The veteran guard is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 41.6% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Celtics

Amid the Celtics’ three-game losing streak, Smart sent a strong message to this squad. He stressed the fact that they need to play harder than they had been.

“Just play harder. You know, we got to play harder,” Smart said via Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. “Teams are coming in here and out toughing us, you know, and that’s one thing we try to pride ourselves on. Especially early on in the season was, you know, being the tougher team, and right now we’re not and teams are coming in and out-toughing us. So, I feel fixing that will fix a lot of things. Having that tough mentality coming back in and, you know, throwing the first punch, and if you do get hit, hit back and get up and everything else will start kind of slowly coming back together.”

"That's one thing we tried to pride ourselves on, especially early on this season, is being the tougher team, and right now, we're not… fixing that will fix a lot of things." Catch all of @tvabby's exclusive 1-on-1 with Marcus Smart tonight during Pregame Live at 6:30pm 🍀 pic.twitter.com/i76Wi0APGx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2023

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Celtics

In addition, Jaylen Brown sent a similar message amid the team’s recent losing streak, stating that there are “no moral victories” in losing for them right now.

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this s***. Like, we gotta win games, period,” Brown said via NBC Sports Boston. “And I gotta be better at spots in overtime and through the game, I feel like I rushed some shots that I wish I could have back. But, overall, we just have to have a fighter’s mentality, and we gotta play to win.”