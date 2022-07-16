Celtics Sign 24-Year-Old Big Man to Contract: Report

The Boston Celtics have one of the most complete rosters in the NBA. After making the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens wasted no time adding to the roster. He signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency and then traded for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

After the dust of free agency settled, Summer League came and went. Boston just wrapped up their summer schedule, finishing 3-2. Some players looked more impressive than others. In fact, one player earned himself a contract with the Celtics.

As reported by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Celtics are signing big man Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract for the upcoming season.

“According to a league source, the Celtics are signing center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. The big man had a really strong showing in Vegas,” Himmelsbach tweeted.

Both of the Celtics’ two-way spots have now been filled, with rookie point guard JD Davison earning the other one. Kabengele put together a solid Summer League stint, and in the end, it earned him a deal with Boston.

According to sources, the fit between Kabengele and the Celtics was too good to pass up (for either side).

NBA Coach: Celtics ‘Probably Should’ Sign Kabengele

Three games into his five-game stretch with the Summer League Celtics, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Western Conference coach about Kabgenele. The coach said that Kabengele fits in perfectly with the Celtics and that the team should look to sign him.

“He’s always been a very good athlete for his size (6’10 with a 7’3 wingspan),” the coach told Deveney. “But a lot of it with him has been, can he put it together between the ears? Does he want to work hard enough to be in the NBA? He has looked good now, he is playing within himself, he is playing smarter. Boston is a really strong fit for him, he would do well working with someone like Al Horford. They could keep him. They probably should, really.”

In his five Summer League games with the Celtics, Kabengele averaged 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 58.7% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, despite his solid play, the coach also revealed some warning signs for Boston to take note of.

Potential Downsides With Kabengele

While the anonymous coach praised Kabengele’s fit with the Celtics, as well as his impressive athleticism, but they also mentioned some flaws with his game. This included his age and issues with fouling.

“But keep it all in mind—he is also 24 and playing against 20-year-olds. And he’s still fouling everything in sight,” the coach explained.

Kabengele didn’t end up earning a full-time roster spot, but inking him to a two-way deal allows the Celtics to secure his services while also keeping their options open. He will be able to play some games with the main roster while also getting some developmental time in the G League.

If the 24-year-old can continue to improve with the Maine Celtics, then there’s always a chance he could earn a standard contract with the team in the future.