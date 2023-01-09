The Boston Celtics are already the best team in basketball. They’ve been going through a bit of a rough patch over the last month or so, but despite that, they still lay claim to the best record in the NBA. But that doesn’t mean they can’t improve.

They don’t have many trade assets on the team, but there are still pathways to improvement. Payton Pritchard is the most valuable asset they have on the roster, and dealing him for help at a bigger position of need could be something for Boston to consider.

Here are three potential Pritchard trades for the Celtics to consider.

NBA Trades: 3 Payton Pritchard trades to help the Celtics – Jaxson Hayes Deal With Pelicans

Celtics receive: Jaxson Hayes, Garrett Temple

Pelicans receive: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, Justin Jackson, 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via HOU, DAL, or MIA)

Trading Pritchard away would upset some Celtics fans, but a deal like this one could help the Celtics fill in a few gaps. Garrett Temple isn’t a regular rotational player on the Pelicans, but he’s a tiny bit of an upgrade over Justin Jackson and has more experience. Plus, adding Jaxson Hayes into the mix would improve Boston’s big man depth.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, this trade would help them improve their backup point guard spot. Pritchard would have a chance to get some actual minutes as an off-ball shooter. Plus, they would snag a second-round pick and avoid having to extend Hayes this summer.

NBA Trades: 3 Payton Pritchard trades to help the Celtics – Josh Richardson 3-Team Deal With Spurs, Thunder

Celtics receive: Josh Richardson

Spurs receive: Payton Pritchard, 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via HOU, DAL, or MIA), 2029 2nd-Round Pick

Thunder receive: Danilo Gallinari, 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via BOS from POR)

*Each team would have to send assets to each other team in the deal

Bringing Josh Richardson back to Boston would be a big-time win for the Celtics. He was solid during his time with the team last year and would give them some great bench depth.

The tricky part about this trade would be convincing each side to agree. The San Antonio Spurs need compensation for Richardson, and the Oklahoma City Thunder need compensation for taking on Danilo Gallinari’s contract. Pritchard and second-round picks should (in theory) be enough for the Spurs, and the same can likely be said for the Thunder, but there’s a chance one side could want a protected first-round pick.

NBA Trades: 3 Payton Pritchard trades to help the Celtics – Chris Boucher Deal With Raptors

Celtics receive: Chris Boucher

Raptors: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, Justin Jackson, 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via POR), 2029 2nd-Round Pick

Chris Boucher with the denial on Giannis! 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4gakV4zw9t — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2023

Chris Boucher would be a great third big to have behind Al Horford and Robert Williams. His defensive versatility and athleticism could prove to make him a great fit on Boston’s roster.

This trade may or may not be a realistic possibility. If the Toronto Raptors continue to struggle, they may look to hold a fire sale and trade away veteran assets. Considering they don’t have much guard depth past Fred VanVleet, adding a guy like Payton Pritchard could be intriguing to them. The two second-round picks would sweeten the deal, while Gallinari and Jackson would act as salary-matchers.