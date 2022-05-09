Veteran Point Guard Named Potential Celtics Target, Could Take Pay Cut to Play in Boston: Sources

Last offseason, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Boston Celtics’ roster was the point guard position. Although Ime Udoka hinted that Marcus Smart would be the team’s starting point guard, many still believed the Celtics needed help at that position.

This question was answered briefly with the signing of Dennis Schroder, and it’s been answered even further with the trade for Derrick White and the late-season reemergence of Payton Pritchard. However, some could argue there’s still room for more depth at the position.

In addition, one area the Celtics could use some help in is three-point shooting. Although they picked things up in that category in the latter half of the season, they are a very inconsistent team from behind the arc.

Well, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Celtics could target someone to fit both of their potential needs. An anonymous Eastern Conference GM listed a sharpshooting point guard as a potential target for Boston.

Veteran Point Guard Could Be Celtics Target

The anonymous GM told Deveney that Patty Mills could be a player that the Celtics go after this summer. Not only that, but the GM speculated that Mills could be willing to take a pay cut to play in Boston:

Patty Mills would be an option there for Boston, if he is willing to take a small contract and play for Ime, who he has known for a long time. He’s got an option ($6.2 million) he could pick up but I am not sure he liked the ways things unfolded in Brooklyn this year after he had that great start, he was terrific the first three months of the season.

As noted, Mills and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka have known each other for a while. They spent seven seasons together on the San Antonio Spurs, as Udoka was an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich. It’s clear that they are still friends to this day, too, as Udoka was seen poking fun at Mills during the Tokyo Olympics last summer:

Kevin Durant: "There’s going to be problems for the Boston Celtics this year!" Jayson Tatum: "F*ck outta here!" Ime Udoka: "We know how to lock Patty [Mills'] ass up." Celtics and Nets will face off in the first round of the 2022 playoffs 🍿pic.twitter.com/qbRBOotjXs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2022

Despite the friendship between Mills and Udoka, the GM also mentioned a potential issue with Mills’ fit in Boston.

Potential Issue With Mills in Boston

This season, the Celtics have made a name for themselves on the defensive side of the ball. The same GM who suggested Mills as a free-agent target also stated that, because of Udoka’s defensive-minded system, Mills could struggle to earn playing time:

I am not sure how much he would play for Boston, he might want to go somewhere to contribute more. But, excellent backup, obviously.

At 6’1, the point guard is limited on defense. However, his offensive production has more than made up for it over the years. He’s a career 38.9% three-point shooter on 4.5 attempts per game.

With the Brooklyn Nets last year, Mills averaged 11.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range. However, according to the anonymous GM, the 33-year-old wasn’t too happy with the way things ended in Brooklyn.

If Mills chooses to pursue a change of scenery this summer, which would involve declining his player option, Boston could be on his shortlist. And due to Udoka’s relationship with the guard, that interest would likely be mutual.