New Injury Update on Celtics’ Robert Williams Revealed: Sources

Despite losing in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics’ playoff run this past season was incredible. They were one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA through the first half of the season but climbed all the way back to reach the Finals.

However, their run wasn’t without struggles. They dealt with multiple injuries to key players. Guys like Al Horford and Marcus Smart missed time throughout the postseason, but no one missed more time than big man Robert Williams.

Williams had to have meniscus surgery toward the end of March, and the recovery process continued on through the playoffs. He played through it, but ended up up missing seven of the Celtics’ 24 games. The center has continued to nurse his injury this offseason, and according to sources, he’s progressing well.

“A source told Heavy Sports that Williams has been feeling good after grinding through the postseason despite having had surgery to fix a meniscus tear in late March,” a source told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “Williams came back ahead of schedule but dealt with knee soreness and swelling throughout the playoffs, appearing in 17 of the Celtics’ 24 postseason games.”

In addition, Deveney spoke about Williams’ offseason recovery plan.

Williams’ Plans for Offseason Recovery

After powering through the NBA Finals, Williams entered the offseason with one goal in mind – getting healthy. Deveney wrote that Williams plans to spend a good portion of the summer in California at a training facility in order to get ready for next year.

“But in the time since the Finals, Williams has experienced no setbacks or further knee issues,” Deveney explained. “The plan is to take six weeks of rest, and he will then report to the Sanford Power training facility in Irvine, California, to being to ramp up for the season.”

This past season was Williams’ best yet. He averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 73.6% shooting from the field. Williams finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors.

Head coach Ime Udoka also spoke about Williams’ offseason recovery plans in an interview during his post-game interview after Game 6 of the Finals.

Udoka Explains Williams’ Offseason Plans

Boston’s head coach explained that the most important thing for Williams will be getting healthy in preparation for next season.

“A big part is taking care of your body and staying available,” Udoka explained. “Obviously, had to strengthen up his legs, build all the muscle around it to protect his knees. But what I did tell him also was credit for playing through what he did and giving it a go, being out there for us. Now it’s time to rest up, heal up, be ready for next season and come back in better shape, better than you were this year coming into the season.”

As the Celtics prepare to run it back next year, Williams’ health will be crucial to their success as a team. If the big man can manage to stay healthy for the majority of the year (and into the playoffs), Boston will be in a great position.