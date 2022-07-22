Celtics Summer League Big Man Signs Deal With Warriors: Report

Summer League is officially over, and the Boston Celtics saw some impressive performances from their players. In fact, two of the top performers from Boston’s Summer League squad were rewarded with two-way contracts – rookie JD Davison and big man Mfiondu Kabengele.

Those two weren’t the only players who showed out during Summer League for the Celtics, though. Guys like Matt Ryan, Brodric Thomas, and Juhann Begarin all had their moments in the sun. However, one of Boston’s young Summer League standouts just inked a deal with a new club.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, rookie center Trevion Williams just signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Golden State Warriors. Charania noted that Williams will now have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot throughout training camp.

Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league,” Charania tweeted.

As noted by Jay King of The Athletic on July 6, Williams’ passing is what makes him such an intriguing prospect, as he doesn’t really fit the mold of a traditional big man in today’s NBA.

Williams’ Passing Stands Out

King wrote about this potential issue during his Summer League review before the games began. Williams’ passing proved to be impressive, but as King predicted, his large frame prevented him from showing out in other areas of the game.

“He’s not exactly built in the modern big man mold, but scouts are enamored with his ability to pass the basketball, which was on display during the short scrimmage portion reporters were allowed to see Tuesday afternoon,” King wrote on July 6.

In college, Williams split time with fellow Purdue big man Zach Edey. During his fourth and final season with the Boilermakers, Williams averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 55.5% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from behind the three-point line (on just 14 total attempts).

But while the rest of his game may leave something to be desired, his passing has largely made up for it. Celtics Summer League coach Ben Sullivan had some high praise for Williams’ passing.

Sullivan on Williams: ‘Such a Willing Passer’

During a July 7 interview before Summer League officially kicked off, Sullivan talked about Williams’ passing. He said that the big man had impressed him in practice, not only with the passes he made but his willingness to pass.

“The first thing that stood out is his passing. Such a willing passer, vision, he can see the whole floor with his size, and touch, and feel. I was really impressed with not only his willingness to pass, but his vision and ability to see the floor,” Sullivan explained.

Play

Ben Sullivan: Trevion Williams passing has really stood out | Celtics Summer League

Now, Williams will have a new opportunity with a new team. Boston filled their second two-way spot with Kabgenele, and although they are supposedly in the market for a third-string big man, they evidently did not think Williams was the right fit for the role.