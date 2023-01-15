Nets Proposal Ditches Ben Simmons in 3-Team Blockbuster Trade

Before the season began, the Brooklyn Nets were in shambles. Kevin Durant requested a trade, and it looked as though the roster was going to get broken up. However, despite an injury to Durant, the Nets are in a great place, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

They ripped off a 12-game win streak before Durant went down, and it looks as though they can make waves in the postseason. However, if they want to truly compete for a title, switching up the roster could be in their best interest.

Here’s an outline of a potential three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards:

Nets receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Mason Plumlee, Will Barton

Hornets receive: Ben Simmons, 2023 1st-Round Pick (from BKN via HOU or PHI), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (Top-55 Protected via WAS)

Wizards receive: Terry Rozier, Patty Mills

Kyle Kuzma tonight: 40 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

4 threes pic.twitter.com/IY4bSQkWu4 — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2023

A deal like this would greatly improve Brooklyn’s depth. Simmons has found a role on the Nets, but adding guys like Oubre, Kuzma, Plumlee, and Barton to the mix would give them a big boost. Oubre and Kuzma, in particular, would be major pieces, as they could give the Nets legitimate third and fourth scoring options.

Meanwhile, Plumlee would be able to back up Nic Claxton better than anyone they have on the roster. Giving up Simmons for the added depth would be scary, especially considering they traded James Harden for him, but it might just be worth it.

For the Hornets, adding Simmons to the mix would give them a fresh look. With LaMelo Ball leading the way and PJ Washington’s improved scoring, Simmons would be able to focus on defending and rebounding. Plus, there wouldn’t be as much pressure on a rebuilding team. Giving up Plumlee would also open up more minutes for Mark Williams.

Lastly, the Wizards would ditch Kuzma, who has noted that he won’t sign an extension and add a quality point guard alongside Bradley Beal. Rozier would replace Kuzma’s scoring and is under contract for longer.

Kyrie Irving Still Confident in Ben Simmons

While trading Simmons could help improve the Nets’ depth and could improve their championship odds, the team is still confident in the star. After Simmons’ scoreless night against the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving sent him an uplifting message.

”He’s just gotta be himself. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on him,” Irving told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “We’re not gonna let this one particular game or any other games where he scored eight points, four points, it doesn’t matter. It’s all on us as a team to collectively put points on the board, and when he gets his opportunities, we just want him to be aggressive.”

Ben Simmons shares what it's like to play a team like the Celtics: "Coming in here tonight and playing a team like that is fun, you want to play the best team. The way they play, they are very together…when they put it together they play team basketball." pic.twitter.com/g3OX7GgEtj — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 13, 2023

Ben Simmons Knows He Needs to Stay Aggressive

Going scoreless against the Celtics was a tough blow, but Simmons knows he needs to be better. He said that he needs to do a better job of knowing what the Nets need from him.

“I think it starts with being aggressive knowing that my team needs that,” Simmons said. “I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am. I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.”