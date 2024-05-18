Former Chiefs Fan Favorite’s Cryptic Post Hints at Possible Return

The Kansas City Chiefs adjusted their roster on May 17, cutting running back La’Mical Perine. Now, the Chiefs have an open spot on their 90-man training camp roster, and a former fan favorite could fill it.

A few hours after Perine’s release was announced, Derrick Gore posted a cryptic message on X. Gore wrote, “Chiefs Kingdom,” and shared a GIF of George Clooney’s character from the movie, “The Descendants.”

Arrowhead Pride’s Jared Sapp posted, “Interesting given today’s move.” AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman wrote, “Man, I always liked Gore. Would love to see him back.”

Fans were thrilled at the prospect of Gore’s return. One man replied, “Come back we miss you.” Another person asked, “👀 you coming back big dawg?”

The former undrafted free agent bounced around the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders before signing a reserve/futures with the Chiefs in February 2021. The 29-year-old signed with the practice squad but failed to make the final roster. After Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain in Week 5, however, the Chiefs elevated Gore to the active roster.

In 11 game appearances, Gore recorded 51 rushes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 8-of-9 targets for 105 yards.

Derrick Gore Projected to Make the Chiefs’ Final Roster Before Fracturing His Thumb in 2022



Chiefs Wire predicted the veteran making the 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. “With just two running backs on the 90-man offseason roster, it makes plenty of sense to bring Gore back at such a low cost,” Goldman wrote in March 2022.

“This year, he’ll have a chance to make the 53-man roster right out of the gate and play a larger role for the team, but expect the team to continue adding depth at the position.”

Unfortunately, Gore fractured his thumb in Week 2 of the preseason. The Chiefs placed him on injured reserve, eliminating a possible return during the regular season. Following his release, the Louisiana-Monroe alum signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad. After getting waived in May 2023, Gore re-signed with the Commanders, reuniting with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Gore spent most of the season on the practice squad before the Commanders signed him to the active roster in December 2023. He registered 3 rushes for 26 yards in six game appearances. CBS Sports reported in January, “He ended up playing 24 snaps on offense and 88 on special teams, and he’ll try to find a similar depth role somewhere in the NFL for his age-29/30 season in 2024.”

Chiefs News: GM Brett Veach Left the Door Wide Open for Competition at RB3

New #Chiefs UDFA RB Emani Bailey brings a physical & no-nonsense running style, making him a valuable asset to the team’s RB room. Excels in 3rd-down situations & possesses dynamic traits like explosiveness, speed, receiving ability, & lateral agility. pic.twitter.com/VuzbbZTHcq — P-Mac McGruder (@ChiefsFan4Lyfe) April 28, 2024



While the Chiefs didn’t select a running back in the 2024 NFL draft, they landed numerous strong prospects. Two undrafted free agents, former TCU running back Emani Bailey and UCLA alum Carson Steele have a legit shot at making the 53-man roster.

While Isiah Pacheco is the team’s No. 1 running and Edwards-Helaire looks to be RB2, the door is wide open for RB3.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach alluded to a true competition for the spot in late April. “That running back position will be a battle and usually it comes down to special teams and pass protector as a number three here, so I think all these guys have traits we like and now it’s just a matter of a couple of those guys putting together a solid training camp,” Veach said, per SI’s Jordan Foote.

“From a talent perspective, as you mentioned with Bailey and Steele we brought in and then last year (Deneric) Prince and Keaontay Ingram, all of those guys have talent and ability to play in this league,” Veach continued. “Now it’s just a matter of who can put together a solid training camp and earn the position.”

The Chiefs also have former international rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit competing for a spot.