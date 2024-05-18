Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Trolls Giants in New Post

This time of the NFL league year is always quiet, but Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs is spicing things up with a new post. The New York Giants are unveiling a new uniform set comprised of older jerseys, pants and helmets, and Diggs is apparently not a fan.

On May 17, Diggs responded to a post from Pro Football Focus asking social media if they liked the Giants’ new look. The Cowboys corner didn’t need many words to express his feelings.

“Eww,” Diggs posted on X.

Eww — TRE SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) May 16, 2024

New York’s new throwback set is certainly adventurous, as it combines the Giants’ longtime red and blue with a set of beige pants. The helmets feature an old-school wing design that looks great on a college team like Michigan, but it is extremely rare to see at the NFL level.

Either way, Diggs isn’t afraid to make his thoughts known. That should come as no surprise considering Diggs’ publicly recruited his brother Stefon to the Cowboys, although that didn’t end up working out.

Diggs Attempting to Recover After ACL Injury

Back in September of 2023, the Cowboys suffered a major setback as Diggs tore his ACL in practice. Diggs was coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns, and had already nabbed an interception and swatted two passes in two games.

But injuries can strike at any point, and the Cowboys lost Diggs early. In some ways, it set up the rise of fellow corner DaRon Bland who was a first-team All-Pro in 2023. Of course, it would’ve been preferable to see both of them excel simultaneously.

The silver lining of the injury is that it happened fairly early in the season. Diggs has been recovering for 8 months since, and should be at 100% health by the time training camp rolls around.

Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore has yet to sign with Dallas or elsewhere in free agency. It’s not clear why he’s still a free agent, but the 33-year-old and the Cowboys may be monitoring the finish to Diggs’ recovery before making a move.

Cowboys Free Agent Speaks on Availability

Coming into May, it was a bit surprising that Gilmore still didn’t have a team. He’s a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler who also is coming off a season with Dallas with 2 interceptions and 13 passes defended.

But according to Gilmore, the issue is age. In an interview with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Gilmore explains that he is more particular and teams are more wary about his age.

“I’m still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity. I feel like it’s the age thing with some of these teams. If I was 28, I would already have been signed by now; at the same time, I know the value I still bring,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore backing himself makes sense, especially after another solid campaign in 2023. He may be reaching the tail-end of his career, but he is still playing at a high level. Spotrac estimates that he is worth a one-year, $9 million contract.

He’s running out of time to maximize his income, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him wait as long as possible to try and capitalize on a team’s injury or performance issues.