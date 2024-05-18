Patriots Named Trade Fit for ‘Game-Changing’ Partner for Christian Barmore

The New England Patriots have the ideal building block for a dominant defensive line, in the form of tackle Christian Barmore, but a trade for Jonathan Allen would get a “game-changing” partner along the interior.

That’s the view of the Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He pointed out how former first-round draft pick Allen is set to earn “a below-market rate for a game-changing tackle” with the Washington Commanders.

It makes Allen a viable trade candidate. Especially after the Commanders selected Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Melo believes the Pats are an ideal trade fit because they “possess plenty of wiggle room to trade for Allen and extend his contract.” Aside from the financial means to make a deal happen, “Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is a defensive-minded leader who understands the importance of dominant play. The Patriots possess quality defensive linemen throughout their roster, but acquiring Allen would elevate them to ‘best in the league’ territory.”

Barmore, who earned his own bumper payday this offseason, is the best of the marquee D-linemen on New England’s roster. Allen would make Barmore even tougher for opponents to double.

Jonathan Allen a Strong Fit for Patriots

Allen makes sense as a fit for what the Patriots like to do along the line. Versatility is the name of the game for an opponent-specific scheme that starts up front.

The Pats need linemen who can absorb double teams, clog running lanes and also collapse the pass pocket. All of those things are key traits of Allen’s game.

No. 93’s pass-rush plan is usually based on raw power. Like when Allen muscled his blocker all the way back into the quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 last season, a sack highlighted by Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

Jon Allen with a HQ sack using his vaunted 'bear' technique + showing incredible anticipation & get-off to replace the puller. Top 5 3T in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/YXEyOlriVm — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 12, 2023

Core strength few DTs in the NFL can match has helped Allen log 40 sacks since he entered the pros as the 17th player drafted back in 2017. He’s also been a force against the run.

Allen can move linemen to wreck rushing plays at their source. It’s what he did by splitting two blockers against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, per Pro Football Journal.

Striking a deal to acquire Allen would let Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington continue to use hybrid fronts. They could mix three- and four-man lines, while Allen and Barmore alternate between one- and two-gap techniques.

Christian Barmore Needs Help

Barmore got paid as reward for a banner 2023 campaign that included several statistics placing the 24-year-old among the top-10 players at his position, according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS, citing statistics from Pro Football Focus.

He’s emerging as a dominant force, but Barmore still needs help. The Patriots only have natural run stuffers like Davon Godchaux and Armon Watts on the roster.

What’s missing is a more dynamic disruptor like Allen. He’s somebody worth the Patriots using some of the league-leading $49,305,135 worth of space they have under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, to sign.

Allen’s 29, but he still has the ability to take over games. It’s a talent the Commanders may want to keep after rookie Newton underwent surgery for a second foot injury and has no timeline for his return.

The Commanders still have Daron Payne and Phidarian Mathis, so perhaps they would warm to the right offer for Allen.