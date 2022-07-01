Bulls Made a Call About Trading for Kevin Durant: Report

On the first night of free agency, the Chicago Bulls were relatively quiet. Although they signed Andre Drummond, they didn’t really make any big-time moves. Zach LaVine didn’t even re-sign, as he’s supposedly waiting to make his decision.

However, they could be in the mix for some trades in the future. There are going to be some big names available this offseason, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The superstar requested a trade from the Nets and teams all around the league are expected to make calls.

Well, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls were among the initial group of teams that called to inquire about Durant’s services. They may not have the best assets to offer Brooklyn, but they are definitely interested.

“According to a source, the Bulls were a part of those phone calls, despite Durant reportedly having the Heat and Suns among his desired destinations — and despite the reality that the Bulls don’t have the type of high-profile player or quality of draft picks the Nets were looking for in a trade package,” Cowley reported.

The Chicago Bulls contacted the Brooklyn Nets to discuss a Kevin Durant trade, per @JCowleyHoops

After the first report came out that Durant wants to move on from the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that a ton of teams called.

Half the League Called About Durant

On NBA Today’s Free Agency Special, Wojnarowski detailed Durant’s free agency. The 33-year-old is one of the best players in the NBA, and because of that, nearly everybody in the league called about trading for him. Wojnarowski stated that the majority of teams were on the phone with Brooklyn as soon as possible.

“Now I’m told that already since the reporting here in the last hour, that more than half the league has already called Brooklyn about the possibility of acquiring Kevin Durant, who, at 34 years old and still at the very top of his game,” said Wojnarowski.

Simultaneously, Wojnarowski noted that this isn’t a decision the Nets are taking lightly. They want to scour the league and get the best package possible for the superstar.

“I think certainly the Nets plan is to really canvas this marketplace and see if there is something akin to a historic offer they can get back to him,” Wojnarowski explained.

As far as what Chicago has to offer, it might end up being a bit underwhelming.

Bulls’ Best Offer For Durant

Cowley noted that Chicago’s best-possible offer for Durant probably wouldn’t hold a candle to what other teams around the NBA would be able to offer. That being said, here’s a look at what a potential deal could look like:

Nets receive: DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Coby White, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via POR), 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick

Bulls receive: Kevin Durant

IM BACK ON THE TRADE MACHINE

The Bulls would have to give up a historical package to even be in the running for Durant. And in reality, the Nets might end up demanding that LaVine be a part of the deal. While the Bulls showing an interest in Durant is great, it’s simply them doing their due diligence. The chances of him actually landing in Chicago is very slim.