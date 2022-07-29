NBA Insider Sounds Off on Bulls’ Lack of Title Hopes: ‘They Recognize This’

As the Chicago Bulls look to gear up for a playoff push next year, they’ve already made some solid moves. They signed big man Andre Drummond as a backup center and brought in veteran point guard Goran Dragic to provide some solid depth.

Add in the fact that Lonzo Ball should be returning from injury and both Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso will likely be healthy, too, and the Bulls have a solid roster heading into next year. However, they still may be far away from competing with the juggernauts of the Eastern Conference.

In his first NBA mailbag for Heavy.com, insider Steve Bulpett spoke about the Bulls’ chances in the East next season. More specifically, he discussed the possibility of Chicago exploring the trade market in an attempt to improve their standing in the conference.

“The Bulls never really got the chance to see what its best rotation could do for a consistent stretch in the playoffs, but looking at where they stand now versus the clubs expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to see them being a Finals contender if they don’t make a move. You’d have to think they recognize this and will try to do something,” Bulpett wrote.

New at @HeavyOnSports: NBA Mailbag — Tax-paying owners vs non-tax-paying owners

— Will @Al_Horford be a forever Celtic?

— Will the @chicagobulls make a move?

— Do the @MiamiHEAT have to deal to contend? Submit your questions to sean.deveney@heavy.comhttps://t.co/y44FVpRAQH — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 29, 2022

Chicago finished as the sixth seed in last year’s playoffs but was swiftly eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. However, other sources have indicated that the Bulls could be getting in their own way.

Executive: ‘They’ve Overvalued’ Young Forward

Just recently, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an Eastern Conference executive who said that the Bulls have been overvaluing forward Patrick Williams in trade discussions. They stated that the sentimental aspect of him being the first draft choice of the current regime has gotten in the way.

“They’ve overvalued Patrick Williams,” the executive said. “Teams have had an interest in him, and they shut that down pretty fast. I get it; he was (the current front office’s) first pick, and they have a lot invested in him. And he has shown some flashes, they put a lot on his plate from the get-go. But is he going to take that leap? You want to see him play with a little force, you want him to have a presence. That has not been there, and I just think that when you put together a team that is designed to kind of go for it now, then you should go all in. I think they’ll regret the [Rudy] Gobert thing, not putting Williams into a deal there. That would have made them a factor in the East.”

Reports revealed that the Bulls refused to include Williams in any trade packages for Gobert, which ultimately led to them missing out on the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

However, regardless of Chicago’s willingness to trade Williams, there could be some deals out there that would help them improve.

Potential Blockbuster Involving 24-Year-Old Star

In a recently-proposed trade at Heavy.com, the Bulls would be landing John Collins and Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks. Here’s the full outline of the proposed deal:

Bulls receive: John Collins, Clint Capela

Hawks receive: Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via POR), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via CHI)

The Bulls would get a star forward and a defensive-minded center, while the Hawks would get a one-year rental in Vucevic, financial flexibility to build around Trae Young and Dejounte Murray next summer, and two picks to help recoup the ones they dealt away this summer.

If the Bulls truly want to be considered a contender to come out of the East, they should be willing to stay active on the trade market.