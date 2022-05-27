Bulls Linked to 21-Year-Old Star in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The Chicago Bulls will be forced to make some important decisions this offseason. Zach LaVine’s impending free agency is looming over their heads, and as much as they would like to improve via trades or free agency, dealing with that situation is their top priority.

According to recent rumors, LaVine may be fed up with playing second fiddle to DeMar DeRozan. And although the Bulls can offer him more money than anyone else on the market, he could choose to leave for a better situation. However, one recent trade suggestion would see the Bulls get an intriguing young player in return for their two-time All-Star.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports discussed LaVine’s free agency this summer in relation to the Philadelphia 76ers. He stated that GM Daryl Morey is “obsessed with the star hunt” and could be intrigued by LaVine. In turn, Quinn suggested that the Sixers could land LaVine “by dangling [Tyrese] Maxey to Chicago in a sign-and-trade.”

TYRESE MAXEY ON FIRE 🔥 36 PTS THROUGH 3 QUARTERS 🤯 (via @nbabet)pic.twitter.com/l5nHD2JOZA — Overtime (@overtime) April 17, 2022

Maxey just wrapped up a phenomenal sophomore season, averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 48.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% shooting from three-point range. He emerged as Philadelphia’ssecondary scoring option, backing up star center Joel Embiid in that regard.

While the Bulls remain confident in their ability to retain LaVine this offseason, Maxey would be an intriguing option. And as Quinn speculated in his article, there could be more to the situation than we know.

LaVine’s Situation in Chicago: ‘We Just Don’t Know’

Quin noted that the Bulls are still the heavy favorites to land LaVine this offseason. However, he also mentioned that there may be more to the story than we know. This includes LaVine’s preferred destination, the Bulls’ willingness to pay him, and more.

“There might be more to this story than we know right now,” Quinn wrote. “LaVine might have his heart set on a single team. That team might be the Bulls, but just as they once hesitated to pay Jimmy Butler, they might be afraid to commit to LaVine as well, and if that’s the case, he might be using these leaks as a means of pressuring the Bulls into offering him the max. We just don’t know at the moment. LaVine appears to be open-minded. He’s made it clear since the season ended that he plans to be.”

Since his exit interview at the end of the season, LaVine has made it clear that he wants a max contract. He believes that he is a top player in the NBA and should be paid as such. However, as suggested by Quinn, whether or not the Bulls feel the same way is uncertain.

Play

Zach LaVine 2021-22 End of Season Media Availability | Chicago Bulls For more exclusive videos, please subscribe to our channel or visit Bulls.com —ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/chicagobulls/ FACEBOOK: facebook.com/chicagobulls TWITTER: twitter.com/chicagobulls SNAPCHAT: snapchat.com/add/chicagobulls LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/chicago-bulls 2022-04-29T17:18:51Z

Circling back, if LaVine does decide he wants to move on, and his goal is to contend for a title, targeting Maxey in a sign-and-trade could prove to be an interesting move for the Bulls.

Maxey’s Potential Fit in Chicago

It’s clear that Maxey has the talent to be a star. In just his second season in the league, at 21 years old, he helped lead the 76ers to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference while they dealt with injuries, drama, and uncertainty.

That being said, Maxey would be joining a crowded guard room in Chicago. LaVine’s height and athleticism allowed him to play the two-guard, but at 6’2, Maxey does not possess those same attributes. However, with Lonzo Ball at the one, Maxey would likely be forced to play the two-guard while Ball covered for him on the defensive end. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu would occupy the team’s backup roles.

Maxey’s fit in Chicago would be far from perfect, but with how much star potential Maxey has shown, it might be a hard offer for the Bulls to pass up.