Mavericks Urged to Trade for $184 Million Superstar This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have a big offseason ahead of them. They already made a splash by trading for Christian Wood, but from the rumblings being heard around the league, they are far from done with trade drama. In fact, they could be forced to engage in the antics.

Rumors are swirling that Jalen Brunson could choose to sign elsewhere this summer (the New York Knicks have been Dallas’ primary competitor). However, one NBA analyst believes the Mavericks should try to leverage Brunson’s deal in another trade that would help them improve.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Kendrick Perkins was asked which team around the league needs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal the most, should he become a free agent. He said that it was the Mavericks, and followed that up by suggesting a Brunson-for-Beal sign-and-trade.

“Jalen Brunson, who I believe is a hell of a player, his value just went up,” Perkins explained. “Now, when you have a guy like Jalen Brunson and his value goes up, sometimes you can use him to sign-a-trade and get something back like a Bradley Beal, and pair him up with a Luca Doncic.”

Of course, Brunson would have to agree to that sort of deal, since he will be an unrestricted free agent. That seems unlikely, considering his long-assumed interest in joining New York. But if the Mavericks were able to get their hands on Beal, Perkins believes he would make the Mavericks a ‘force to be reckoned with.’

Beal and Doncic Would Form ‘Best Backcourt in the NBA’

Perkins continued on with his statement, drooling over the idea of a Beal-Doncic backcourt. He went as far as to say that the combination would form “the best backcourt in the NBA.”

“Look, Bradley Beal and Luka together would be a force to be reckoned with. And listen, I’m saying it would arguably be the best backcourt in the NBA, and I’m not even joking. So if I’m the Dallas Mavericks and Bradley Beal becomes a free agent, I’m doing everything in my power to go and get him,” said Perkins.

This past season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 45.1% shooting from the field and 30.0% shooting from behind the three-point line. However, he only appeared in 40 games for the Wizards, as he dealt with a wrist injury in the latter half of the season.

Getting Beal in exchange for Brunson would be difficult enough, plus, as mentioned, Brunson would have to agree to the trade. In turn, the Mavericks would likely have to explore trade options with and without Brunson included.

Best Mavericks Trade Offers for Beal

If Brunson were to be included in the trade, Washington would likely be swayed easier. He’s a young, up-and-coming point guard who showed a lot of potential in last season’s playoffs. A deal including Brunson could look something like this:

Mavericks receive: Bradley Beal

Wizards receive: Jalen Brunson, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2017 1st-Round Pick

Meanwhile, if Brunson decided to take his talents elsewhere and opt out of that potential deal, the Mavericks’ best-possible offer could look similar to this:

Mavericks receive: Bradley Beal

Wizards receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Dwight Powell, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Swap), 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick (Swap)

The first of the two deals would obviously be more enticing for the Wizards, but if Beal sets his sights on Dallas, Washington would likely be forced to take the best deal the Mavericks could offer.