Mavericks Could Target 23-Year-Old Guard in Trade: Sources

The Dallas Mavericks are 9-7 on the year, which places them in ninth place in the Western Conference. At the same time, however, they are only 1.5 games out of first place in the West. With Luka Doncic leading the way, they have a chance to make some noise by the end of the year.

If they want to make a serious title run, they could make moves throughout the season to improve their depth. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, one potential target could be New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

“Dallas is a team that would fit the profile,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “He [Quickley] would be a good fit there, but they’re trying to get deeper all over, so it is hard to say where they will focus. Point guard is a need.”

Good morning, Daily reminder Immanuel Quickley needs more minutes.pic.twitter.com/zNrlINM0KD — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) November 17, 2022

The Mavericks’ point guard depth took a major hit this summer when Jalen Brunson left to join the Knicks. In turn, they were left with Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Facundo Campazzo, Frank Ntlikina, and rookie Jaden Hardy. And out of those guys, Doncic and Dinwiddie are the only ones playing more than 10 minutes per night.

Adding Quickley to the roster would help patch up their depth issues. The 23-year-old guard has appeared in all 18 of the Knicks’ games this year, playing 22.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 37.9% shooting from the field and 30.9% shooting from distance.

What Mavericks Would Have to Give Up

Shams Charania of The Athletic recently revealed that the Knicks have made Quickley available in trade talks. As for their asking price, the executive told Deveney that he could probably be had for a first-round pick and an overseas prospect of some sort.

“The Knicks are still trying to stockpile picks,” the executive said. “That is what it is all about for them. They are approaching things like there will be a star who they can get – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, [Kevin] Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns, someone – a star who comes on the market soon. They want picks. If they can get two first-rounders for Quickley, they would, but that is too high a price. Maybe a young guy or a prospect playing in Europe, someone like that, and a first-rounder, a protected first-rounder, that is probably where the market ends up on him.”

Immanuel Quickley = great at throwing lobspic.twitter.com/KXwwq6AxiT — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) November 17, 2022

Dallas has some picks available to trade, but dealing them in exchange for Quickley could get in the way of their long-term plans. That being said, at just 23 years old, Quickley still has a chance to blossom into a better player than he is today.

Other Teams Interested in Quickley

The executive also mentioned a few other teams who could potentially take an interest in Quickley on the trade market.

“Toronto and Orlando, those have been two teams in the market for a young point guard,” the executive stated. “The Raptors, obviously. They want some insurance behind Fred VanVleet, and they do not have a lot of confidence in what is behind him now. The Magic have young guards, but they all have question marks – [Markelle] Fultz can’t stay healthy, Cole Anthony is more of a playmaker, [Jalen] Suggs has really struggled to shoot. A guy like Quickley is young, and he is more of a known than what they have. So they’d be a candidate there.”

Dallas would have some competition if they got in on the Quickley sweepstakes, but it could prove to be worth it.