Luka Doncic Called Out Amid Mavs Recent Struggles With Kyrie Irving: ‘A Big Baby’

At this year’s trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks decided to push their chips on the table. They shipped out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two seconds to the Brooklyn Nets, landing controversial point guard Kyrie Irving in the process.

However, in the five games Irving and Mavericks star Luka Doncic have played together, they’ve gone just 1-4. With how tight things are in the West, a stretch like that one could have a serious impact on the standings. During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, Michael Wilbon called Doncic “a big baby” amid the team’s struggles.

“Their star player Luka Doncic, a big star, is a big baby,” Wilbon said. “He’s whining. He’s crying, his palms up to the officials. The players going the other way, and he’s not interested. And Jason Kidd ripped them and ripped him. Good for Jason Kidd as the coach.”

Doncic has earned a reputation for complaining to the referees more than most players. The Mavericks star can often be seen running up to the officials, asking for an explanation about the call (or non-call) and complaining about their decision.

As noted by Wilbon, Kidd recently called his team out, urging them to mature if they want to make a run at an NBA Championship.

“I’m not the savior here. I’m not playing. I’m watching, just like you guys,” Kidd said via Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan. “As a team, we’ve got to mature. We’ve got a lot of new bodies coming back and we have to grow up if we want to win a championship. There’s no young team that’s ever won a championship, mentally or physically… For two and a half quarters we’re playing a high level on both ends, offensively and defensively. But, what the Lakers just showed us is that it’s not a race, it’s not the rabbit that wins, it’s the turtle. They worked the game. That’s what we have to get to, we have to get better at working the game, and we will.”

Mavs Jason Kidd: “I’m not the savior here. I’m not playing. I’m watching, just like you guys. As a team, we’ve got to mature.” – when asked why he didn’t call timeouts during Lakers runs, especially at end of second quarter #MFFL (🎥: @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/Sc0gpJRFH9 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) February 27, 2023

Kyrie Irving Discusses Mavs Struggles

As for Irving, he gave a very honest answer when asked about the team’s struggles. He shared a text conversation he had with his dad, explaining his mindset going forward.

“I’m human,” Irving told Sports Illustrated’s Dalton Trigg. “I would love to play well, every single night. I was just texting with my dad — my biggest fan, one of my harshest critics. But he’s always gonna keep it honest, and I appreciate that. He’s been watching me play for a long time, and he just told me to stay aggressive, and he said it looked like I was overthinking out there. And I was just telling him that we have new lineups. I’m playing with new guys out there. It’s an adjustment period. As much as I would love to play well, it doesn’t happen as often as you would like. But I think moving forward, when I can ease my own burdens or overthinking, I think things will naturally flow.”

Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving 2-Man Game

Meanwhile, when Doncic was asked about his partnership with Irving, he spoke about their two-man game.

“I mean, yeah. The plan was to play the two[-man] game between us, but that happens, so we couldn’t,” Doncic said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel, explaining what went wrong in their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “But you know, just play off each other, or whoever’s got it going, maybe. I don’t know, we just played the two-man game.”