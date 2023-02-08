Mavs Trade Proposal Ditches Wood & Hardaway, Lands $70 Million Big, Defensive Wing

The Dallas Mavericks blew up the trade deadline when they added Kyrie Irving, but all signs indicate that they aren’t quite done yet. Reports have come out that the Mavericks are shopping Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr., and if that is true, they would likely look to add more defense.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that would see them accomplish the goal of adding defensive-minded pieces:

Mavericks receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart

Trail Blazers receive: Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., 2025 2nd-Round Pick

Blazers are open to trading both Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/xWkmfgHytf — NBA Stream 🏀 (@NBAStreamIG) February 2, 2023

Losing Dorian Finney-Smith in the Irving trade really hurt Dallas on the defensive side of the ball, but this trade would help mend that. Nurkic is a big-bodied big man who could hold down the middle of the floor. And with Irving and Doncic at the helm, the Mavericks’ big man doesn’t need to be a great scorer.

As for Hart, he is the perfect role player to pair alongside guys like Irving and Doncic. He’s not the best shooter in the world, but he does just about everything else. Hart is a top-notch perimeter defender, a great rebounder for his position, and an elite hustle player.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers would be redefining their rotation a bit. With Hart’s shooting struggles, Portland’s spacing has suffered. Swapping him out for Hardaway Jr. would definitely help a bit in that regard. Plus, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Trail Blazers have been open to moving both Nurkic and Hart.

The Wood addition would also give their frontcourt a new look, as Portland would have scorers across the board. They could roll out a starting five of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Hardaway Jr., Jerami Grant, and Wood.

They would have to worry about re-signing Wood, but at that point, they would also have to decide what direction they want to take the franchise.

Mavs Want Kyrie Irving to Lure Stars to Dallas

Adding Irving to the mix was about getting Doncic a co-star and helping the Mavericks’ title chances. However, the team also had some ulterior motives. According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, they hope Irving can help bring other stars to the Mavericks.

“LeBron [James] tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.

“Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates,” Townsend tweeted.

LeBron tells ESPN that he is "disappointed" in Lakers inability to "land such a talented" player. Indeed I'm told that part of Mavs' desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 6, 2023

Townsend noted Dallas’ past failures to bring in stars as a reason behind their motives with Irving.

“That’s a component the Mavs for whatever reason haven’t had, regardless of what many believed should be a strong lure to play with Dirk Nowitzki, then Doncic. Harrison and Kidd were hired in part for that reason, and their close ties with Irving made Dallas attractive to Irving,” Townsend tweeted.

That’s a component the Mavs for whatever reason haven’t had, regardless of what many believed should be a strong lure to play with Dirk Nowitzki, then Doncic. Harrison and Kidd were hired in part for that reason, and their close ties with Irving made Dallas attractive to Irving. https://t.co/hOpvevBalC — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 6, 2023

Kyrie Irving Excited to Play With Luka Doncic

But while the Mavericks may hope Doncic can help bring other players to the team down the road, they are focused on the present right now. And according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, Irving is very excited to play with Doncic.

“Kyrie Irving is said to be ‘ecstatic’ about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and ‘looking forward’ to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.