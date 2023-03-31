‘Realistic’ Chance Luka Doncic Reunites With Mavericks Castoff if Traded

Over the last few weeks, the Dallas Mavericks have slipped in the standings. The trade at the deadline that saw them acquire Kyrie Irving was supposed to improve their odds of winning a title, but instead, they are at risk of missing the playoffs entirely.

Because of that, questions regarding Luka Doncic’s future in Dallas have started being asked. Could he choose to leave the Mavericks this summer in search of a new home? If so, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes the New York Knicks could be one of the most “realistic” landing spots, as he would team up with former running mate Jalen Brunson.

“The New York Knicks have a pile of future draft picks,” Bailey wrote. “And while RJ Barrett‘s value has certainly gone down this season, Immanuel Quickley’s has risen, and the Knicks could try to bring Luka to the game’s biggest media market with a package like the ones it offered the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell… New York could offer multiple draft picks, Barrett, Quickley and Quentin Grimes to the Mavericks… And with the Knicks, Luka would be reunited with the second option that he went to the conference finals with in Brunson. Plus, he’d have a dynamic rim runner and protector in Mitchell Robinson, assuming Dallas wouldn’t insist on him being in the deal too… Given the amount of ball-handling in the lineup at that point, New York might need to find another team for Julius Randle, but that’d almost feel like a trivial pursuit if it managed to snag Dončić.”

As mentioned by Bailey, the Knicks have a ton of players and picks to work with, and if the Mavericks are forced to part ways with Doncic, they could be intrigued by New York’s pool of assets.

Meanwhile, the Knicks would form a legitimate title contender to help them fight against the best teams in the East.

Luka Doncic Linked to Victor Wembanyama

In addition to the suggestion that Doncic could join the Knicks, Bailey also brought up the idea of him teaming up with future top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on whatever team he lands on.

“As far as pre-draft hype goes, Victor Wembanyama’s is up there with LeBron James… If he develops into some kind of Kevin Durant-Rudy Gobert hybrid (lofty, to be sure, but it might be in play), Wembanyama could be a transformational player,” Bailey wrote. “But nothing is guaranteed with draft prospects. And if Doncic really does hit the market, whatever team lands the No. 1 pick will almost certainly be tempted to include it in a package for Luka.”

Luka Doncic Sounds Off on Jason Kidd

Meanwhile, after the Mavericks’ recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Doncic revealed that he’s recently spoken with head coach Jason Kidd and Irving about the team’s struggles.

“Just just playing with him. We met, too, with Jason,” Doncic said via NBA.com. “So, it was good. Us three. But this is the whole team, man. The whole team got to step it up a little bit. We still have chances. So, we shouldn’t give up yet.”