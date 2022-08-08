Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land $68 Million Point Guard

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to reload and retool this offseason. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks, they’ve traded for big man Christian Wood and signed JaVale McGee to a three-year contract.

Luka Doncic made it out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time this past season, making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals. And at just 23 years old, Doncic has plenty of time to continuously improve. But seeing as he’s already one of the greatest NBA players in the league, Dallas should be looking to help him compete every year.

Well, one trade proposed by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report would help him do just that by replacing Brunson’s production with a new point guard. He suggested a deal with the Utah Jazz, as they are looking to hit the reset button this summer.

Here’s the outline of the proposed deal:

Mavericks receive: Mike Conley

Jazz receive: Davis Bertans, Josh Green, 2025 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

How would y’all feel about adding Mike Conley to the Dallas Mavericks backcourt?!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/jCGjCnE4al — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) July 14, 2022

Pairing Conley with Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt would boost Dallas’ chances next year for sure, especially considering what they would have to give up in the deal.

And as noted by Swartz, Conley would help them with their potential ball-handling

Conley Helps With Mavericks’ Ball-Handling

Since Utah is heading toward a rebuild, trading Conley wouldn’t be too big of a problem for them. As for Dallas, snagging an extra ball-handler to take some of the load off of Doncic and Dinwiddie would be extremely useful.

“No offense to Frank Ntilikina, but with Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavs have exactly two reliable ball-handlers on the roster.

“This simply isn’t enough for any team, especially one with hopes of going on another lengthy playoff run.

“Conley would be the perfect stabilizing force as a 15-year veteran who’s started 73 playoff games and is equally good playing on or off the ball. The 34-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and hit 40.8 percent of his three-pointers last season,” Swartz wrote.

The Dallas Mavericks should look into acquiring Mike Conley by @benzajdel https://t.co/RbhvwxYIzw pic.twitter.com/hfVZoot7B4 — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) July 12, 2022

This past season with the Jazz, Conley put together a solid season. In 72 games, the 34-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field and 40.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for the Jazz, this deal would land them a first-round pick and a decent young asset.

Jazz Get an Extra First

Based on the Rudy Gobert trade, it’s clear that acquiring draft picks is at the top of Danny Ainge’s priority list. This trade would see him do that in exchange for an aging point guard, which is a big-time win.

“Utah is in draft pick acquisition mode following the Rudy Gobert trade and picks up yet another future first-round selection here.

“Green is a 21-year-old shooting guard who still has two years remaining on his rookie deal and could see plenty of court time if the Jazz end up trading Donovan Mitchell,” Swartz explained.

Dallas would get a quality point guard to help them in their quest to win a title, while Utah would add another first-rounder. A win-win deal for both sides.