Eagles All-Pro Headed to IR, Australian Rugby Star Draws First Start

The Eagles are down another offensive lineman after placing Jason Peters on injured reserve.

The All-Pro left tackle has a toe injury that will take “several weeks to heal,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He had missed back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday with an undisclosed illness, then showed up on Friday’s injury report as a limited participant with a foot ailment. The 38-year-old reportedly felt discomfort during practice and an MRI revealed the nature of the injury. Luckily, Peters won’t require surgery and could return in three weeks.

Losing the future Hall of Famer is another huge blow to the Eagles’ offensive line which is already down three starters in Andre Dillard, Brandon Brooks, and Isaac Seumalo. The team signed Peters and moved him to right guard to replace Brooks. When Dillard went down, they moved him — and gave him a pay raise — over to his old spot at left tackle. To make matters worse, starting right tackle Lane Johnson is also playing on a bum ankle after undergoing “tightrope surgery.”

“You look around the league and the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up here in the first month of the season,” head coach Doug Pederson said, “and I think every team is kind of going through a little bit of adversity from the injury front just a little bit.”

Jordan Mailata Drawing First NFL Start

Surprisingly, the Eagles’ offensive line has played fairly well through three weeks. Carson Wentz has been sacked 11 times so far this season (fourth-worst in the NFL), but eight of those sacks came in Week 1. They will trot out the following starters on Sunday night: LT Jordan Mailata, LG Nate Herbig, C Jason Kelce, RG Matt Pryor, RT Lane Johnson. It will mark Mailata’s first-ever NFL start but he has seen action in three games this season (20 offensive snaps).

Mailata, a seventh-round pick in 2018, has been plagued by injuries throughout his young career. He was placed on IR in each of the past two seasons and served a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this year during training camp. The Eagles drafted Mailata despite the barrel-chested Australian having no organized football experience.

At 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds, they viewed him as a developmental player: raw, athletic, strong. The New York Times wrote the following about him in a profile from 2019:

His hands are 11 inches long from the tips of his fingers to the beginning of his wrists. Everything about him is extra large — his head; his face, which has more surface area than seems possible; his size-18 feet — but his frame is so large that he looks perfectly proportioned. He just happens to be the size of two people.

Aussie Rugby Standout Plays Football

Mailata grew up in Australia and played “front rower” for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the National Rugby League. He was invited to participate in the NFL’s International Pathway Program after clips of him playing rugby went viral. He went down to Florida for a 12-week crash course in football and the Eagles took a flier on him in the seventh round (233rd overall).

Injuries aside, Mailata has put out some uneven game tape between preseason snaps and regular-season action. He stepped in for Jack Driscoll in Week 1 and played 18 snaps at left tackle, holding his own versus Washington’s aggressive defensive front. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland praised his offseason workout routine and attention to detail studying the playbook, although he cautioned against too much optimism.

“Now, will that carry over to the field? Every morning when I come here I pray that’s what will happen,” Stoutland told reporters at camp. “Do I think that will happen? Absolutely. But I can’t guarantee that. We’re going to find out, though. That’s what this is all about. And if it does carry over then we got action. We’re going to be in good shape.”

The 23-year-old will get the start in primetime, on Sunday Night Football, against the Super Bowl runner-ups. This could be his last chance to prove he belongs in the league.

