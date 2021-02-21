Barcelona ‘Really P*ssed Off’ After Cadiz Draw, Says Jordi Alba

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba says his team are “really pissed off” after Sunday’s damaging La Liga draw with Cadiz but feels the Catalan giants only have themselves to blame for dropping points at the Camp Nou.

The 1-1 draw means Ronald Koeman’s side failed to take full advantage of Atletico Madrid’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Levante and sit eight point behind the table-toppers in La Liga.

‘It’s Our Own Fault’ – Alba

Barca dominated the match against Cadiz but could not add to Lionel Messi’s first-half penalty and were undone at the end of the match when Clement Lenglet conceded a spot-kick and the visitors equalized in the 89th minute.

Alba spoke to Barca TV after the match and made his frustration at the result crystal clear, as reported by Sport.

It’s our own fault. We’re really pissed off. We dominated the game. We knew they would sit deep and [they scored] in an isolated play. It’s a shame. We’re the ones to blame. It was a unique opportunity to cut the gap at the top and we weren’t able to. There is still a long way to go but we can’t let points like this escape. There’s no excuse. We had the chance and we haven’t won. Now we have to go again, look at things … this cannot happen.

Barca enjoyed 81 percent of the possession against Cadiz but only managed one goal with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong both seeing efforts ruled out for offside. The hosts also had 15 shots during the match, while Cadiz scored with their only effort on goal, as shown by Goal.

Sunday’s result means Cadiz have now taken four points off Barcelona this season having beaten Koeman’s men 2-1 back in December at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza.

Barcelona ‘Must Keep Going’

Barca headed into Sunday’s match after being offered hope they could pip Atletico to the title following the Rojiblancos’ surprise defeat to Levante. Yet Barca’s inability to take all three points means the title still looks a distant dream.

Indeed a second straight trophyless season looks to be on the cards with Barca 2-0 down to Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and 4-1 down to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

Alba says Barca have to keep on going despite their recent setbacks in all three competitions.

Cadiz are a team that work hard. They beat us at their place. We knew they would sit deep and would create problems. But we’re Barça and there are no excuses. It’s a shame to not take this opportunity. We have to keep going, we’re Barça. We have to keep going in all three competitions, but this was a shame today. We had a unique chance. The team tried.

Barca play again on Wednesday against Elche at the Camp Nou and will have the chance to get back to winning ways after tough results against Cadiz and PSG.

Koeman’s side ran out 2-0 winners at Elche back in January in La Liga, thanks to goals from De Jong and Riqui Puig, and will need a performance and a result to raise morale after another tough week.

