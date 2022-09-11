Warriors Legend Sounds Off on Current Star Trio

The Golden State Warriors have worked hard over the past decade to build one of the most impressive dynasties in NBA history. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have established themselves as some of the greatest players ever and are almost certainly future Hall-of-Famers.

If they do end up reaching that ultimate goal, however, they won’t be the first Warriors trio to be placed in the Hall. With Tim Hardaway’s recent induction, Run TMC is now together once again in the Hall of Fame, as Hardaway joined both Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin in Springfield.

With all the festivities, Hardaway, Richmond, and Mullin all spoke to the media at various points over the past week. During an interview with Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Mullin made a bold claim about Golden State’s current star trio. He said that they are the best trio in NBA history.

“It’s one thing to like your teammate, respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level,” Mullin said. “Draymond needs Steph and Klay’s shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond’s passing and defense. Steph needs Klay’s size to guard. When you put that all together, you have the best trio of all time.”

Golden State’s current trio might have the rings to back it up, but they don’t have a cool nickname like Run TMC. Regardless, Mullin made it clear that he’s a big fan of the Curry, Thompson, and Green group.

Hardaway even took things a step further, comparing them to Run TMC.

How Current Warriors Trio Compares to Run TMC

Curry is the best shooter of all time, Thompson is the best catch-and-shoot shooter of all time, and Green has a case as the best defender of all time. However, at their core, they actually compare fairly well to Run TMC. At least, that’s how Hardaway sees it.

“Draymond is like me,” Hardaway said. “I’m the voice. I’m the s— starter that gets us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. … They just go out there and don’t say nothing. Just go out there and do the job.”

Golden State will honor Run TMC this season with their new statement uniforms, which Mullin helped unveil. They mimic the ones Hardaway, Mullin, and Richmond wore during their time in the NBA, and Hardaway views it as a sign of respect.

“It shows that they respect what we were out there doing,” Hardaway said. “They were excited to come out to games to see what we were doing, and we gave them excitement. And that’s what we loved to do.”

He also spoke about how great it is for all three members of Run TMC to be in the Hall of Fame together finally.

Run TMC in Hall of Fame Together

Hardaway’s inducted was the final piece of the puzzle. Mullin was entered into the Hall twice (in 2010 as a member of the Dream Team and in 2011 as an individual), and Richmond made it in 2014. Now, all three Warriors legends can walk into Springfield together and share the honor.

“What’s really great about it is when we walk in all together and they see the three of us,” Hardaway said. “You should see their faces and expressions and how they look at us and talk about us, like y’all was some bad m************.”

The former Warriors all deserve the honor, and to hear them speak so highly of the current Golden State stars should tell fans a lot about how dominant Curry, Thompson, and Green have been.