Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal 4-Time Champion for $125 Million Young Star

In the next year, the Golden State Warriors will have some important decisions to make. Although they are coming off of a championship run that saw them win their fourth title in the last eight years, their current team may not be together for much longer.

Next offseason, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will all be in need of contract extensions. And while the Warriors have been willing to pay all their players up to this point, signing four players to near-max contracts could be their breaking point.

In turn, they might be forced to explore potential sign-and-trade scenarios next summer to help lower their tax bill a bit. This one proposed by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report could potentially be a deal that they look at, as it would send Green to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a younger star.

Here’s the full outline of the trade proposal:

Warriors receive: Collins

Hawks receive: Green, 2026 1st-Round Pick

At just 24 years old, Collins would be able to grow with the Warriors’ younger generation. And although Green playing for another organization seems unfathomable, Bailey thinks that this deal could make sense.

Collins is Perfect Warriors Trade Target

While Collins isn’t the same player as Green and is nowhere near as talented on the defensive end, having him on the roster in place of Green would not only save the team some serious money but would also better prepare them for the future.

“Does all of this mean a trade could eventually be on the table? As hard as it is to imagine Green elsewhere, the possibility of a move at least exists.

“And there’s another player who’s been in and out of trade rumors for the last couple of years who might make sense in his place.

“John Collins isn’t a good as Draymond right now (particularly on defense), but he’s eight years younger and under contract through 2025-26. Plus, the last year of that deal (a player option) is set to pay Collins less than where Draymond’s salary would start on the extension he’s after,” wrote Bailey.

Meanwhile, the Hawks would benefit greatly from this deal, too.

Why the Hawks Make This Trade

From Atlanta’s perspective, this trade would improve their defense a bunch, and they would also recoup a pick after giving up so many in the Dejounte Murray trade earlier this summer.

“For one thing, they’d get a first-round pick for a player they’ve seemingly been trying to move for a long time. And though Green may be on the decline, he’d instantly add credibility to a defense that has struggled in the Trae Young era.

“Suddenly, Atlanta would have three high-end defenders in Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela and Green (possibly four, if De’Andre Hunter hits his potential). And the wealth of passing ability from Young, Murray and Green opens intriguing possibilities on the other end,” Bailey explained.

Warriors fans won’t like the idea of trading Green, but if they want to save some money while also preparing for the future, this deal would be a perfect one to consider. Collins may not be the player Green is right now, but having him, Poole, Wiggins, and others moving forward would be an elite young core.