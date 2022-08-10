Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal 4-Time Champion to Hometown Team

It’s been well documented that the Golden State Warriors could have some important decisions to make next offseason. Up to this point, they’ve been willing to pay their players no matter the financial implications of it, but that could be close to impossible next summer.

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole will all be due contract extensions. If the Warriors were to pay all four of them, their tax bill could begin to approach $500 million. That’s territory that no team has come close to before, and it just seems unrealistic.

In turn, they could be forced to consider sign-and-trade deals involving one or more of their top stars. And with Green reportedly eyeing a max contract next year, Golden State may choose to draw their line in the sand. And according to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Detroit Pistons could be a potential landing spot for Green.

Here’s the outline of a proposed deal, and keep in mind, Detroit would have enough money to pay Green outright, so Golden State likely wouldn’t have much leverage.

Warriors receive: Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

Pistons receive: Green

Again, it’s important to note that the Pistons technically wouldn’t have to make a trade with the Warriors. They will have enough money to sign Green regardless, so anything the Warriors get in return should be considered a bonus.

But this is less about the trade and more about the fact that Green could legitimately choose to leave Golden State for Detroit. While it’s weird to think about Green playing anywhere other than with the Warriors, he’s always wanted to play for Detroit, according to sources.

Green Has Always Wanted to Play in Detroit

According to the source that spoke with Deveney, Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point. Being from Saginaw, Michigan, Green grew up rooting for the Pistons. Ben Wallace was his idol, and as is the case with any basketball player, getting the chance to play for his hometown team would likely be a dream come true.

“Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for the Pistons. And they’ll have the cap space. It’s hard to see Draymond playing anywhere else outside Golden State but if it going to happen anywhere, Detroit would be a good bet,” the executive told Deveney.

Draymond Green Best Blocks 2022 Playoffs! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/4S9cHMdTwN — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) August 8, 2022

Next summer, the Pistons could be in a position where they are ready to start competing for the playoffs. With Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Saddiq Bey leading the way, they have a great young core. Having Green around to mentor those guys would be amazing.

Plus, the feeling is very mutual.

Pistons Want to Land Green

Not only does Green want to play for the Pistons, but the Pistons also want to sign Green, according to the executive. Tom Gore, the Pistons owner, has long expressed his desire to bring Green to Detroit.

“Detroit has always wanted Draymond on that team, (owner Tom) Gores has always wished they had gotten him in that (2012) draft in the second round (Green was gone when the Pistons picked, and they took Khris Middleton),” the executive explained to Deveney. Gores is a Michigan State guy, and they wanted to give Draymond an offer sheet when he was a free agent (in 2015), but by then, the Warriors were going to match any offer. So they just have not had the chance. If they can show some improvement this year with their young guys, they could get themselves in the mix.”

So, if the Warriors blink at handing Green a max offer sheet next summer, the Pistons could be right there waiting to whisk him away.