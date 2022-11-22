3 Teams Listed as Trade Destinations for Warriors All-Star: Sources

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the season. After winning a championship last year, they are now 8-10 on the year and not a part of the playoff picture. In turn, some have speculated that they could look to make some moves.

And while Draymond Green isn’t expected to get traded anytime soon, the idea cannot be thrown out the window. That being said, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, if Green were to get traded, there are only three teams who would accept him into their culture – the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and LA Clippers.

“There are only a handful of teams that could really absorb Draymond, that would bring him into their culture and not be afraid of it,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Boston would be one, but it is hard to see any interest there. Phoenix. He could go there and either be a huge success, or it would be a disaster. They could use some of his toughness, but he might wind up upsetting too many of his own guys there. The Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work.”

Draymond Green bringing his intensity EARLY 😤pic.twitter.com/ON9lUBgOM3 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 8, 2022

Green is one of the most outspoken players in the league, and his leadership style has often been called into question. That, combined with some of his off-court decisions, could mean some teams wouldn’t be interested in bringing him on board.

Warriors ‘Prepared’ to Trade Green

While trading Green could be a potential way for the Warriors to improve their depth, the executive noted that they don’t have any immediate plans to deal him. However, they are “prepared” to do so if they deem it necessary.

“Plans, no,” the executive explained. “I would not say they’re planning on trading Draymond or shopping him, but I think they have prepared for it if they feel that is what they need to do – if they need to do something like that to make a bigger deal happen or if they don’t get things turned around completely.”

Draymond Green had another defensive masterclass last night. I looked at a few possessions: pic.twitter.com/TjAkf240ZA — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 19, 2022

The All-Star forward has been putting together a solid season for the Warriors so far this season. He has appeared in 16 of Golden State’s 18 contests, playing 30.2 minutes per game. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 55.9% shooting from the field and 29.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Clippers Trade Deemed ‘Most Realistic’

Out of all the trade destinations listed, the executive stated that the deal with the Clippers would be the most realistic. They even said that a trade between the two clubs could help both sides.

“They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing,” said the executive. “The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really.”

It doesn’t seem likely that the Warriors part ways with Green in the near future, but if they do decide they need to move on from the veteran, then keep the three aforementioned teams in mind.