Warriors ‘Prepared’ to Trade 4-Time NBA Champ: Sources

The Golden State Warriors are used to winning, but so far this season, they’ve encountered some bumps in the road. They currently sit at 7-9 on the season, including an 0-8 record on the road, which places them at 11th in the West.

In turn, many have begun speculating about potential trades, and one name that will almost always come up in that regard is Draymond Green.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, while the Warriors aren’t planning on trading Green, they are “prepared” to do it.

“Plans, no. I would not say they’re planning on trading Draymond or shopping him, but I think they have prepared for it if they feel that is what they need to do,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “If they need to do something like that to make a bigger deal happen or if they don’t get things turned around completely.”

Green has been putting together a solid season for the Warriors this year. He’s appeared in 15 of the Warriors’ 16 games, playing 30.1 minutes per contest. The All-Star is averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game on 56.2% shooting from the field and 31.3% shooting from distance.

However, with the Jordan Poole incident earlier this year and his impending contract situation, trading him seems more plausible than ever.

Few Teams Could Absorb Green

While the Warriors may be prepared to give Green up, not many teams around the league could absorb him into their culture without disrupting their team’s chemistry.

The executive listed three teams that would be able to seamlessly accept Green into their culture – the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and LA Clippers.

“There are only a handful of teams that could really absorb Draymond, that would bring him into their culture and not be afraid of it. Boston would be one, but it is hard to see any interest there. Phoenix. He could go there and either be a huge success, or it would be a disaster. They could use some of his toughness, but he might wind up upsetting too many of his own guys there. The Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work.”

Green’s headstrong attitude has helped the Warriors win four titles in the last eight years, but he may not be as successful in other situations.

Clippers Are ‘Most Realistic’ Landing Spot

The executive listed the Celtics, Suns, and Clippers, but they also said that the latter of the three would be the most realistic destination for Green. He suggested a potential deal that would send Norman Powell and Marcus Morris back to Golden State.

“They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing,” said the executive. “The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really.”

So, it seems as though Green is going to remain in Golden State for now, but if the Warriors get desperate, they are prepared to do what they need to do.