Warriors ‘Wish’ They Completed Moses Moody Trade for Veteran Guard

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot. They ripped off a five-game winning streak while at home, but as soon as they began their road trip, they began piling up losses again. They’ve now lost three games in a row.

Unfortunately for them, the time to make trades has come and gone, and they might be wishing they did a little bit more at the deadline right about now. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one trade the Warriors probably wish they made is for Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris.

Here’s the full outline of the trade Buckley proposed:

Warriors receive: Harris

Magic receive: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Moses Moody, 2026 2nd-Round Pick (via ATL)

“The Warriors were right to pivot from their two-timeline plan by trading James Wiseman, but they didn’t go far enough. This roster still lacks proper support for Stephen Curry, an all-time great who either isn’t showing any signs of aging or shows them only through an increase in injury issues.

“The Dubs need more defense and spacers. Harris would check both boxes. He’s always been a defensive pest on the ball, and his three-point percentage is back up to 40.3 since the start of last season.

“Orlando has perhaps proved more competitive than expected, but this team should not be laser-focused on the present. Harris is helpful to have on a winning team, but a rebuilder like the Magic could be drawn to the upside of Moody, who might bear a close resemblance to Harris if everything breaks right, and Baldwin, who intrigues as a potential 6’9″ shot-maker,” Buckley wrote.

Harris would have given the Warriors some extra guard depth to play, which would be helpful considering their injuries. The veteran guard has appeared in 36 of the team’s 67 games this year and is playing 24.9 minutes per contest. He is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 46.7% shooting from the field and 43.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Were Ready to Target Derrick Rose

In addition, sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports revealed that the Warriors were ready to target Derrick Rose on the buyout market if he and the New York Knicks parted ways.

“Not that surprised he did not get a buyout, no. The team option for next year complicated things a little bit, and he also just did not want to leave that situation. He likes Thibs. He likes [the] New York [Knicks]. But it raises the question of what is next for him because everything was laid out for him to go to the team and ask out. They would have done it. He could have gone to [the] Phoenix [Suns] to try to win a title, he could have gone back home to Chicago, both of those teams would have jumped at him. Golden State was ready to get in the mix there, too, and [the] Miami [Heat]. He would have had some really good options. He wanted to stay in a place where he is not playing, though, and where the team is pretty good but not a real contender. Derrick’s loyal. He is loyal to Thibs. He is loyal to [Knicks official William] Wesley. But they would have been OK with letting him go somewhere else. He did not want to. You have to wonder if he is going to keep playing much longer because he was in a position to reconstruct the end of his career, and he just did not take it.”

Stephen Curry Puts Warriors on Notice

In other news, after the Warriors’ recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry called on his team to play hard every night, as they can’t afford to be looking ahead to the postseason at this point.

“The fact that we are not in a safe enough spot to do that,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just got to look at the standings and keep it real. We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”