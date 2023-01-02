Warriors Accused of Leaking Jordan Poole Video to Backstab Draymond Green

This season hasn’t necessarily gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors. After winning the title last year, they’ve struggled a bit with poor bench depth and injury issues. However, they’ve now won four games in a row, and things are looking up.

Ahead of the season, though, the Warriors were forced to deal with a boatload of drama. A video leaked of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face, and the team had to deal with the fallout. According to former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, though, the Warriors intentionally let the video get out into the world so they could rationalize not giving Green a contract extension.

“The Warriors are painting a picture,” Arenas said in an interview with VladTV. “They have to justify why they won’t offer somebody a certain amount of money or a long-term deal. Jordan Poole is the new face coming up. Now, if the Warriors don’t re-sign Draymond, there is footage of why.”

Golden State handed Poole a contract extension this past summer – a four-year, $140 million deal. The 23-year-old had a breakout season last year and has become an extremely important piece of the puzzle this year with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.

He’s been playing well this year. Poole has appeared in all 37 of the team’s games and is playing 29.3 minutes per contest. The guard is averaging 20.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 31.5% shooting from deep.

As for Green, he’s appeared in 33 of the team’s 37 games this year, playing 30.99 minutes per contest. The star forward is averaging 8.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 51.2% from the floor and 32.8% shooting from three-point range.

Draymond Green Discusses Aftermath of Punch

After the video of Green punching Poole came out, the Warriors had to hold off the media and figure out a punishment for Green. He stepped away from the team for a few days before issuing a public apology to everyone involved in the situation.

A few weeks ago, Green gave an update on his relationship with Poole and his teammates, discussing how different it’s been.

“It’s been very different, I’m not gonna lie,” Green said. “I’ve had to kind of work my way back into (being a leader). Just – you don’t wanna come overbearing to people when you’ve made a mistake like I’ve made. And I’ve understood that, I’ve tried to creep my way back in. But I think it’s starting to go full force now.”

Draymond Green Praises Jordan Poole’s Play

But even with their strenuous past, Green has still found the time to praise Poole for his impressive play. After a huge win over the Toronto Raptors, in which Poole scored 43 points, Green praised the young guard’s play.

“He was incredible on both sides of the ball,” Green said. “And when you connect the game like that, things will go your way. We all know what a special talent he is. He’s been going through some growing pains. To see him come out tonight and have the game that he had – especially with Steph being down and us needing to get a win – was really huge. His effort on the defensive end carried over to the offensive end.”