Mock Trade Sees Warriors Flip Jordan Poole, Gives 23-Year-Old ‘Fresh Start’

The Golden State Warriors should consider a trade involving Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, two young players who have struggled to consistently establish themselves on the team.

Poole, in particular, has had difficulty finding his place on the Warriors’ roster, with inconsistent playing time and poor shooting performances. As a result, the Warriors could look to give Poole a “fresh start” by trading him to another team, as a trade proposed by Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggests.

Here are the full details of the proposed trade:

Warriors receive: OG Anunoby

Raptors receive: Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors are interested in OG Anunoby, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4ar1htgVhO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 9, 2023

The team could consider trading Poole and Kuminga in order to acquire a more established player who can immediately contribute to the team’s success. Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who has been rumored to be on the trade block in the past, could be a potential target. Golden State was reportedly interested in him at the deadline this past year. Anunoby would bring much-needed experience and defensive prowess to the Warriors’ roster.

The potential trade of Poole and Kuminga for Anunoby reflects a strategic move to strengthen the Warriors’ roster and could improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

Potential Benefits of Warriors Acquiring OG Anunoby

Anunoby’s versatility and defensive skills would make him a valuable addition to any team. He is known for his ability to defend multiple positions, including guarding some of the league’s top scorers. Anunoby’s defensive prowess would complement the Warriors’ already strong defensive lineup, which includes Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

In addition to his defensive abilities, the 25-year-old would also make significant contributions to the Warriors’ offense. He is an efficient scorer, shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc in the 2022-2023 season.

Anunoby’s scoring ability would provide the Warriors with another reliable scorer on offense, which could help alleviate some of the scoring pressure on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

His addition to the Warriors’ roster would give them another dependable option on the wing, potentially strengthening their already potent lineup and improving their chances of competing at the highest level with Curry at the helm.

Potential Impact of OG Anunoby Trade on Warriors Future

Austin Rivers says Austin Reaves skill level is not even in the ‘same realm’ as Jordan Poole’s “He’s nowhere near Jordan Poole.” (Via @ringernba ) pic.twitter.com/5NEGGQG0is — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 22, 2023

The trade would also have long-term implications for the Warriors’ roster and salary cap. Anunoby is signed to a four-year, $72 million contract, which could would add another large deal to their books. However, Anunoby’s deal is an easier pill to swallow than Poole’s four-year, $128 million extension.

Plus, Anunoby’s age and potential for growth make him a valuable asset for the Warriors, who could benefit from his presence on the team for years to come.

Despite the potential risks associated with the trade, it would provide Poole with a fresh start in a new environment. A trade to the Raptors could give him the opportunity to develop his skills and potentially thrive in a new system where he would likely get the chance to start on a nightly basis.

Overall, this trade has the potential to benefit both Poole and Golden State, with the Warriors gaining a valuable asset in Anunoby and Poole potentially finding consistent success in a new environment.