Warriors Linked to ‘Multi-Team Trade’: Report

After winning the championship last year, it’s safe to say that the Golden State Warriors haven’t gotten out to the start they wanted to this year. They are currently 9-10 and sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference – putting them out of the playoff and Play-In picture.

However, enforcements could be on the way. The Phoenix Suns have been shopping Jae Crowder, and according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Warriors could be a landing spot. However, the deal may end up being massive multi-team trade.

“The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors,” Pincus wrote. “One executive told B/R that the final result could be a multi-team trade with three, four or even five NBA franchises.”

I FEEL THE LOVE & HEAR THE HATE.! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kzef3BhdIy — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 25, 2022

Crowder and the Suns parted ways before the season began, as they mutually agreed to seek a trade. The veteran forward has spent the past two seasons as a crucial part of the Suns’ core. Last season, he put up 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 39.9% shooting from the field and 34.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Adding Crowder to the rotation would bolster an otherwise disappointing Warriors bench.

Warriors ‘Worried’ About Bench Unit

Golden State’s second unit has been awful this season, and they rank below average in most meaningful statistics. Their bench ranks 24th in field goal percentage (43.3%), 29th in three-point percentage (30.8%), 30th in turnovers (7.4), 21st in offensive rating (52.3), 25th in defensive rating (59.8), and 30th in plus/minus (-5.3).

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Golden State is “worried” about everyone outside of the starting lineup.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

Donte DiVincenzo stepback splash 💦pic.twitter.com/VQ4qux95Wg — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 26, 2022

The Warriors signed DiVincenzo this offseason in an attempt to replace some of the depth pieces they lost (Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and others). He’s dealt with injuries to start the year, but even when he has played, he’s struggled a bit. The guard is averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 37.2% shooting from the field and 32.3% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Warriors Testing New Bench Strategy

As the Warriors’ bench continues to struggle, Steve Kerr and the coaching staff have been forced to test out new ideas. One of their latest, as reported on by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, is to play Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with the bench unit late in games.

“That reality has sent coach Steve Kerr searching for the past month, rearranging second-unit combinations on a regular basis,” Slater wrote. “This past week — culminating in the 124-107 blowout of the Clippers on Wednesday night — it seems Kerr has finally landed on a strategy with lasting potential. Draymond Green is now the conductor of a second unit that also includes the scorching Andrew Wiggins, shooting a career high from the field (50.6 percent) and from 3 (43.4 percent).”